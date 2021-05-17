The Best Cornhole Sets for Adding Fun to Your Next Outdoor Party

If you have a backyard, chances are you like to spend time outdoors enjoying it, especially during the warmer months of the year. If you want to really want to take advantage of your outdoor space, you’ll want to have some activities that you and your friends can take part in. And when it comes to outdoor games, there are few bigger crowdpleasers than cornhole.

We know what you’re thinking: Can’t you just make your own set out of some spare plywood? Sure, but it’s also worth buying a set with all the pieces, especially if you plan to use it for years to come. A cornhole set should include two boards, a full set of bean bags, and a bag or case to carry everything in. When it comes to picking yours out, you’ll want to consider factors like size, design and, of course, how many bells and whistles it comes with.

If you’re a cornhole fan or could imagine yourself becoming one, it’s worth investing in a full set. Here are some of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Triumph Premium Cornhole Set Triumph’s cornhole set comes with everything you need to play the classic outdoor game right out of the box. It features two high-quality boards and eight bean bags: four in red, four in blue. Those boards feature a hardened thermoset resin finish that ensures they won’t scratch up, even if you pull out the set out every weekend for years at a time. The boards include hideaway handles and fit together to hold the bags, making transportation a breeze. Triumph Premium Cornhole Set: $50.18

2. Wild Sports USA Flag Cornhole Few games go better with outdoor barbecue parties than cornhole. That’s because all you need is a wide-open stretch of grass to place the boards. This set features a print of the American flag on each board, making it the perfect accompaniment to patriotic holidays like Memorial Day and July 4th. Each board measure 3 by 2 feet, includes fold-in legs and a handle for carrying. The kit also includes a set of eight bags in, you guessed it, red and blue. Wild Sports USA Flag Cornhole: $59.99

3. Himal Portable Cornhole Set Curious about cornhole even though you’ve never really played the game? This set from Himal is for you. The ultra-portable kit, which includes a carrying case and eight bean bags, consists of two easy-to-build PVC boards with a fabric surface. This unique touch means you can roll up each board after it’s been broken down. The fabric also ensures the boards have a touch more give than their hardwood counterparts, making them perfect for first-timers. Himal Portable Cornhole Set: $64.17