The Best Coupe Glasses for Champagne, Martinis and More

Just because you can drink from any old glass when you’re at home doesn’t mean you should. Especially if you’re drinking something a little fancy, like Champagne or a cocktail, which are both best served chilled. If that’s the case, then you’re going to want something a little more regal, like a coupe glass.

Cocktail glasses don’t get much more classic than the coupe. Featuring a broad, shallow bowl and a stem, the glass is perfect for any chilled alcoholic beverage, including Champagne, mixed drinks and even the occasional craft beer. That’s because the vessel’s stem allows you to hold it without warming the liquid it holds. But many coupe glasses look the same, they’re not all the same size. You’ll want to think about the size of the bowl, length of the stem, design (if any) and how easy one is to clean before purchasing.

So if you’re ready to up your cocktail serving game, or if you have a fancy party coming up, then it might be time to invest in a set of coupe glasses. Here are four of the very best available on Amazon.

1. Riedel Veritas Coupe Glasses Sometimes a fancy drink calls for an extremely fancy glass. Leave it to Riedel to craft a coupe glass that’s so striking you’ll want to leave it out on display. The brand glasses, which come in pairs, have an extra-long stems that give them a glamorous air. But what makes the glass unique among its peers is a bowl that’s anything but shallow. Each coupe can hold 8 ounces of liquid, which is absolutely massive compared to the other entries on this list. The cherry on top is that these glasses, like the rest of Riedel’s offerings, are also dishwasher safe. BUY NOW: $69.00

2. Godinger Champagne Coupe Set When you think of a coupe glass, you probably think of a vessel with a very simple design with next to no adornment on the bowl. Godinger has gone in the complete opposite direction with its glassware. The brand’s crystal coupe, which comes in a set of four, features a tasteful snowflake pattern cut into the bowl and foot. It’s not an overbearing design by any means, but it does give the glass some real personality, and makes them a perfect match for winter. It’s also enough to make up for the glass’s smaller than usual bowl (four ounces). BUY NOW

3. BarConic Coupe Glass Set Most coupe glasses have a delicate look to them—its part of what makes them so elegant. Not BarConic’s coupe, though. While you wouldn’t call the brand’s glasses—which are available in a set of four—heavy-duty, they’re definitely durable. This is a glass that can survive a knock or two, along with a trip through the dishwasher. And with a seven-ounce bowl, it can also hold a heavy pour or two. BUY NOW: $22.00