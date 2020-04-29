The Best Crêpe Pans to Cook the French Delicacy

If you’re hungry for a Parisian getaway but just don’t have the time to get to France, cook yourself a crêpe. This feather-light pancake is the quickest way to transport you to the Gallic streets where crêpes are sold by restaurants and vendors all across the country.

To truly do the paper-thin delicacy justice, you’ll need to get yourself a dedicated crêpe pan. These specialized skillets typically have lower walls than traditional frying pans in order to get you the thinnest crêpes possible and are available in an array of different materials.

Since crêpes have been kicking about since the Middle Ages, a cast-iron skillet is the most traditional style, but you can also pick up crêpe pans in aluminum, stainless steel and copper. Of course, it’s the inside of the pan that matters most. You’ll want a pan that is nonstick so that your crêpes won’t fall apart or burn. To ensure you get the crème de la crème of crêpe pans, we’ve selected four of the best on Amazon.

1. Le Creuset Cast Iron Crêpe Pan We’d be remiss if we didn’t throw a French brand on this list. Le Creuset is renowned for its colorful cookware and has pulled no punches with this bold cherry red crêpe pan. Made of enamel-coated cast iron, the pan has a perfect nonstick surface and can be used with any kind of heat source, from an open fire to an induction stovetop. The cast-iron construction ensures the pan is highly efficient at retaining heat and extremely durable. The ergonomic handle is angled handle in a way that gives you maximum control and you also get a bonus wooden spatula to help you create flawless crêpes. Pros: The statement red enamel shell. Cons: You’ll need muscles as the pan is quite a bit heavier than most others on the market. BUY NOW

2. Staub Cast Iron Crêpe Pan Sporting a jet-black enamel finish and a classic wooden handle, this 9-inch skillet is as stylish as it is practical. Thanks to its sleek profile and low slides, creating restaurant-quality crêpes is a cinch. The cast iron construction works to distribute the heat evenly, while the non-stick finish lets the crêpes slip out easily. The pan is suitable for any cooking surface and oven safe to 500°F. Pros: ​The enamel-coated cast iron is extremely durable and won’t discolor, rust or chip. Also, each pan is one of a kind. Cons: Since the sides are so low, you can’t really use the pan for much else. BUY NOW: $149.99

3. Swiss Diamond Nonstick Crêpe Pan Thanks to this pan’s patented nonstick coating, which is reinforced with real diamond crystals, you can cook up top-notch crêpes with only a small amount of oil. On top of that, the cast aluminum construction allows for the uniform spreading of heat and prevents any undesirable burnt spots on your crêpes. The sturdy handle stays cool on the stovetop and the whole pan is safe to be put in the oven up to 500°F, giving you the flexibility to use it how you want. Pros: The shallow rim dips on one side so you can easily slide the crêpes from the pan. Cons: It’s not the most stylish looking pan. BUY NOW