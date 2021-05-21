The Best Croquet Sets for Your Next Garden Party

Croquet is hands-down one of the classiest lawn games there is. The hoity-toity sport, which began back in France, came Stateside in the mid-1800s and was soon popular coast-to-coast. Nowadays, it’s a beloved pastime that adds a little touch of sophistication to any garden party.

Each set typically comprises between four and six mallets, a couple of balls a few wickets and a pair of stakes to mark the corners. The centuries-old game is quite easy to learn, which means almost anyone can start playing right away. The goal is, quite simply, to whack the balls through the wickets.

As with most things, it pays to invest in a quality set crafted from premium materials. At the very least, this means hardwood for the mallets and metal for the wickets. This will ensure the set stands the test of time.

Here, four of the best croquet sets available on Amazon.

1. Franklin Sports Croquet Set Designed for those with discerning taste, this vintage croquet set by Franklin Sports has elegance in spades. Crafted from premium hardwood, its six mallets and six stakes have a beautiful, lacquered cherry finish and brass accents for added pizzaz. The set also includes six durable balls and nine all-weather wire wickets, which is enough equipment for up to six people too play. To top it off, the stylish wheeled duffel bag makes transport a breeze and will keep you looking unquestionably dapper. Franklin Sports Croquet Set: $123.14

2. Ropoda Croquet Set Ropoda’s croquet set delivers when it comes to quality. The six mallets are crafted from the finest hardwood while the six balls are made from hardwearing resin that won’t crack or break. This means the equipment will stay in good condition long term. The set also includes two ending stakes and nine steel wickets, which means it can be played by two to six players. All of the gear is housed in a durable carry bag that makes carrying and storing the set a cinch. Ropoda Croquet Set: $53.99

3. GoSports Croquet Set GoSports prioritized comfort with its croquet set, which means it’s a real pleasure to use. Made from premium hardwood, the six mallets are each fitted with a comfortable grip that offers better control and is also nice to the touch. Rounding out the set are six balls, nine wickets, two end posts and a set of rules in case you need a refresher. The colorful, modern set will look great in any garden and comes with a handy bag to help you carry it when needed. GoSports Croquet Set: $54.99