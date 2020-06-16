The Best Cutlery Sets for Every Meal You Serve at Home

At one point or another, we’ve all had that drawer. You know the one. It has a fistful of spoons from college, another collection of hand-me-down forks, a hodgepodge of knives compiled together from who knows where and maybe a cartoon-emblazoned spork for your toddler. It’s time for an upgrade.

Picking the right cutlery set has two key challenges: finding a set where each utensil does its prescribed job well and making sure the aesthetic adds to, rather than takes away from, a given meal. Differences are often as meaningful as they are subtle. Odd proportions or too-blunt edges can make working with these slender tools a chore while the right design acts as an effortless extension of you.

But how do you go about picking something as truly basic as a fork? As luck would have it, we’ve done some serious digging and whipped up a list of our four favorite cutlery sets available on Amazon. Get ready to give that drawer a major revamp.

1. Knork Titanium Coated Cutlery Set Knork’s 20-piece cutlery set is as urbane as they come. Hand-forged from heavy steel coated with a matte black titanium finish, they can take some serious abuse and still maintain their sharp looks. Requiring a full 26 steps to manufacture, they are designed to achieve optimal balance in the hand and have a patented ergonomic silhouette to boot. The modern teardrop-like handle reflects the overall smooth, flowing lines that make up each piece, but the tines of every fork and the blade of every knife remain sharp enough to handle tough foods, like a generous steak. BUY NOW: $201.43

2. Viners Flatware Set Viners’ set of cutlery—comprised of 20 pieces—is among the most modern on our list. The heads of each utensil are polished to a mirror finish while the handles have a knurled texture that is a pleasure to grasp. The silhouette of every piece is likewise distinct, somehow managing to be both angular and smooth at the same time. Sporting a somewhat architectural aesthetic, this set is ideal for serving four people in a contemporary dining room setting where it is sure to complement similarly sleek dishes and glassware. BUY NOW: $87.95

3. CraftKitchen Flatware Set CraftKitchen’s set is among the largest on our list with a full 45 pieces of includes within. While most of the options listed here serve four, this one set is capable of serving eight making it an ideal choice for those with large families or a regular roster of dinner guests. Forged from stainless steel, these utensils have a handsome matte finish that makes them resistant to scratches and indentations compared to their mirror-polished counterparts. The flowing “Arlo” design features teardrop-shaped handles that are comfortable to hold and a timeless look that will survive passing trends. BUY NOW: $79.95