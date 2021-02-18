The Best Cutting Boards for Carving Meat, Cheese and More

The cutting board is the centerpiece of any kitchen. It’s where you carry out the majority of your prep work and it enables you to chop away without damaging your prized countertops. But how does one decide which board is best?

Well, it really comes down to the task at hand. Wooden cutting boards are fantastic for heavy-duty work, like, say, carving a roast turkey. They’re also handsome enough to double as a cheese board and look great simply sitting upon a benchtop. Wood is also nice and gentle on your knives.

On the flip side, plastic cutting boards are lighter than their wooden counterparts and therefore a little easier to maneuver. Since they can be popped in the dishwasher straight after use, they are ideal for those tasks that generate a lot of germs, such as slicing raw chicken or beef.

There’s no shortage of wooden or plastic boards on the market, although picking one can prove to be surprisingly difficult. To help, we’ve curated the best cutting boards for every task in the kitchen.

1. John Boos Reversible Walnut Cutting Board John Boos cutting boards are the cookware equivalent of a Rolls-Royce. Made in Illinois, each design showcases impeccable craftsmanship as well as the finest materials. This particular cutting board is handcrafted from sustainably sourced American walnut wood using techniques that stretch back to 1887. It measures 20 inches long by 15 inches wide by 1.5 inches thick and tips the scales at roughly 10 pounds, which means it’s as sturdy as it is stylish. It’s also reversible and fitted with integrated handgrips that make switching sides a cinch. This is a classic cutting board fit for any type of home cook. John Boos Reversible Walnut Cutting Board: $143.19

2. OXO Good Grips Utility Cutting Board While our top pick was all about heft and durability, this plastic option delivers maneuverability. At 1.5 pounds, it’s by far the lightest cutting board on this list and requires little effort to both lift and flip. The board is large enough to enable you to prepare big meals and features comfy handles for carrying. It’s also crafted from non-porous plastic which doesn’t soak up any nasty odors and is gentle on your blades. The board also sports non-slip feet and an integrated drip catcher. Best of all, it can be thrown in the dishwasher after use. OXO Good Grips Utility Cutting Board: $17.99

3. Home Hero Reversible Acacia Cutting Board While any old cutting board can double as a makeshift charcuterie plate, Home Hero’s handsome wooden design was actually built to function as one. One side features a special divot for holding crackers, along with space for your favorite trio of cheeses. If that’s not enough, you’ll also get a cheese knife and a sharpener to keep the blade in top condition. Of course, you can also flip the board over and use it for your regular kitchen tasks. When it’s time to clean up, you can use the bonus wooden brush to get rid of any mess. Home Hero Reversible Acacia Cutting Board: $42.99