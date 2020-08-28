The Best Dash Cams for Filming While You’re on the Road

Roughly 17,250 car accidents occur per day in the United States, which means most of us will experience a rear-end bump or minor crash in our lifetime. It’s a part of everyday life and something you can’t really control. What you can control, however, is how you prepare for (and handle) the situation. Having a dash cam installed means that you can capture any accidents and provide vital information regarding who is involved and who is at fault.

The nifty, in-car camera is typically mounted to the windshield and can record everything that’s happening in front of you while driving. In some instances, it may also be installed at the rear to capture footage from the back. The dash cam can be a motorist’s independent witness and used as a tool in assigning blame for an accident correctly. On top of that, they can act as a watchdog while your car is parked and detect any suspicious activity.

Here, four of the best dash cams available on Amazon to add to your vehicle for true peace of mind on the road.

1. Vantrue N4 Three-Channel Dash Cam If you’re after an all-seeing eye on the roads, Vantrue has created just the cam. The N4 features three different cameras that can record footage from the front, back and inside simultaneously. This gives you all-round protection while you’re driving on the road. The high-def cameras shoot in 1,440 p to 1,080 p at 30 fps and are capable of capturing everything, from license plates to road signs. The dash cam also offers infrared night vision that triggers automatically in dark environments, plus motion detection which auto records whenever people or objects come in front of your vehicle. The 24-hour parking mode utilizes both of these features to keep a watch over your vehicle overnight. When driving, the collision detection prompts all three cameras to auto-record any impact, so any crash is captured. This design gets top marks. Vantrue N4 Three-Channel Dash Cam: $259.99

2. Vantrue N2 Dual Dash Cam Vantrue didn’t create just one noteworthy dash cam, it created two. The N2 is a streamlined version of the N4 (above) with one less camera but all the same features. The two-way design offers one camera at the front and one inside the cabin that work in tandem to capture crystal-clear footage simultaneously. The interior facing camera will even adjust to low light conditions to ensure flawless footage when the passenger cabin is dark. Able to shoot in 1,440 p at 30 fps or 1,080 p at 60 fps, this model makes a great companion for road trips. Like its big brother, this dash cam features infrared night vision, collision detection and 24-hour parking mode. These two designs also have loop recording which overwrites the oldest footage with the newest automatically. Furthermore, any footage captured during a collision is sent to a special “Event File” for safekeeping. Vantrue N2 Dual Dash Cam: $199.99

3. Rove R2 4K Dash Cam Rove’s R2 spec sheet reads more like that of a swanky point-and-shoot rather than a dash cam. Although it’s the only model on this list with just one camera—what it lacks in lenses, it makes up for in picture quality. The camera can record in ultra-high-definition 4K up to a resolution of 2160 p for utterly superb footage even in low light condition. It’s also jam-packed with state-of-the-art technology, including parking mode, motion detection, loop-cycle recording, time-lapse video and slo-mo. What’s more, it has built-in WiFi, which can be used together with the Rove app to send the 4K dash cam recordings directly to your smartphone. This allows you to easily share high-def footage on the go. Rove R2 4K Dash Cam: $109.99