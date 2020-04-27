The Best Deba Knives for Filleting Fish, Poultry and More

Like any serious artisan, it’s important that a chef has access to the very best tools. Among the most integral, regardless of the kind of cooking you’re doing, are knives. And if you’re making fish, meat or poultry, you’ll want to be sure you have a sharpened deba knife on hand.

The deba bōchō—which translates to “pointed carving knife”—is a Japanese knife that’s been a fixture of kitchens there, and increasingly outside of it, since the Edo period. Though its traditional carbon steel blade requires more upkeep than your average chef’s knife, its wide and long shape is perfect for filleting fish. But its use isn’t merely limited to seafood; deba knives can also cut meat and poultry that’s completely free of large-diameter bones.

The deba knife can help you take your chopping and slicing game to the next level. Here are four on Amazon that won’t let you—or your fish cooking—down.

1. Wusthof Classic 7-Inch Deba Knife If you’re curious about adding a deba knife to your set but not quite ready to take the plunge, Wusthof’s just might be the perfect starter option for you. The company’s 7-inch deba is a no-frills knife that’s perfect for cutting fish, meat, vegetables and fruit. With a blade precision forged from single piece of high-carbon steel, the company says it should resist stains or corrosion, but regular maintenance and oiling can’t hurt. It also features a tang that’s been triple riveted to the handle to provide premium-feeling control and extra durability. Pros: A versatile knife that’s just right for anyone curious about trying a deba. Cons: Plain aesthetic won’t turn heads. BUY NOW: $99.95

2. Dalstrong Shogun Series S Deba Knife If you’ve already tried a deba knife and are interested in an upgrade, then the Dalstrong Shogun Series 5 is definitely worthy of your attention. The knife features an ultra-sharp blade that’s been hand-finished using traditional methods and nitrogen-cooled to ensure corrosion resistance. Additionally, it features a “Metal Storm” pattern that looks sharp and minimizes drag and keeps food from getting stuck on the blade. Adding to its design is a traditional octagon-shaped handle made from military-grade G-10 Garolite and red rosewood. Pros: A gorgeous knife with performance to match. Cons: Its ornate detailing may be too fussy for some. BUY NOW: $119.88

3. KMZ Kitchen Left-Handed Deba Knife It can be a rough for the left-handers living in a right-handed world. Luckily, if you’re a southpaw looking for a deba knife to call your own, then KMZ has you covered. Featuring a blade forged from German steel that will resist both stains and rust, the knife was finished and angled specifically for left-hand usage. But that’s not all this deba has to offer—it also features a classic aesthetic that looks plenty elegant alongside your other knives. Pros: Angled specifically for left-handed chefs. Cons: It’s far from the most advanced option out there. BUY NOW: $75.00