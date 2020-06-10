The Best Decorating Knives for Making Sweet Treats Look Like a Million Bucks

Ever want to create the perfect sheet of frosting over a layer cake? Or artfully swirl whipped cream on top of a sweet biscuit? They may seem like feats out of reach for a regular home cook, but we promise there’s no need to attend culinary school to achieve these results—you just need the right equipment.

Decorating knives come in countless variations, but their objective remains the same: they are tools specifically designed to help you create interesting textures or applications on a host of different foods. Though they are shaped similarly to your standard cutting blade, they typically have dull edges and are often used with desserts.

Different iterations of the same instrument abound, which can make picking the right one a challenge. However, we’ve done some digging and come up with our top four favorite examples available on Amazon. Pick any from the list so the next birthday cake you bake will look professional-grade.

1. OXO 73591 Good Grips Offset Icing Spatula OXO is known for developing tools that fit well in the hands of a variety of home cooks—its first product was a more comfortable vegetable peeler, after all. That same consideration extends to this offset spatula, which has a soft, non-slip handle to help you control icing as it spreads across the layers of your cake. Its flexible stainless steel blade also helps in this regard: it’s rigid enough to spread efficiently, but not so firm that you’ll risk tearing your bakes. It’s available in small and large sizes, so you can drill down and find the exact size that fits your hands best. BUY NOW: $9.99

2. LEGERM Icing Spatula Set No matter the job, this decorating set has you covered. Complete with decorating knives measuring 4, 6, 8 and 10-inches long, it can help you do everything from frost a generous sheet cake to topping mini cupcakes with the smallest dot of icing. Beautifully calibrated for the ideal ratio of flexibility to rigidity, they allow the user to effortlessly get into tight corners or tackle tedious details with equal ease. The ergonomic handles are lightweight and come forged with a loop hook on the end for an added storage option. And after you’re all done doing any decorating work simply throw them in the dishwasher for simple cleanup. BUY NOW: $13.99

3. Wilton Icing Spatula Set We’re sure you’ve noticed that some decorating spatulas have straight blades while others are angled. Luckily, this set features both styles. But why the design change? Well, for more delicate operations, an angled blade allows your hands and fingers to stay at a safe distance from smooth frosting and other decorative elements so as not to accidentally tamper with them. Plus, the angle makes it easier to reach into certain pans and baking tins. This three-piece, dishwasher-safe set has corrosion-resistant stainless steel blades and finely textured handles for a secure grip—something aided by the ergonomic thumb indentation at the top. BUY NOW