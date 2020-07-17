The Best Delmonico Glasses for Americanos, Mojitos and More

In 1827, Delmonico’s opened in lower Manhattan and forever changed the culinary scene. The now-defunct restaurant introduced à la carte dining to the masses, along with groundbreaking dishes and cocktails that still exist on menus today. It even created a namesake cocktail glass.

The Delmonico glass is the shortest member of the highball family. It was first used to hold the restaurant’s house tipple—a blend of gin, brandy and vermouth—but was subsequently used to hold fizzes and Rickeys. The tall and narrow cylindrical shape helps to keep drinks cold and carbonated because of its limited surface area, while allowing for a good balance of ice and liquid.

Today, the tumbler can be used to add a touch of class to pretty much any cocktail, including a whiskey highball, dark ‘n stormy, mojito, americano, Tom Collins and more. Here, four of the best Delmonico glasses on Amazon to introduce to your home bar.

1. Marquis by Waterford Hiball Collins Glasses Part of Waterford’s value collection, these highball glasses from Marquis are sure to appeal to traditionalists thanks to their classic design. Featuring top-notch craftsmanship, each glass has textured detailing in a pineapple-like pattern. This makes the glass extremely easy to grip and is unquestionably striking. Each tumbler is made in Italy from the best lead-free crystalline and can hold up to 13 ounces each. Of course, they also have the weight and stability that’s synonymous with the Waterford brand. This four-piece set looks good and feels even better. BUY NOW: $38.52

2. Godinger Highball Glasses Godinger has been crafting timeless glassware since 1973 and has hit it out of the park with this four-piece set. Handcrafted with the utmost care, each crystal glass has intricate detailing that provides a rich, textured quality you can admire while sipping your gin fizz. It also has brilliance and clarity in spades and will catch the light any place you decide to put it. With a generous 12 ounce capacity, the glass can hold a variety of different cocktails. Furthermore, it feels perfectly balanced in your hand. BUY NOW: $18.89

3. Schott Zwiesel Collins Cocktail Glasses While they don’t feature any fancy details or patterns, these Schott Zwiesel glasses are still plenty luxurious. With a solid, weighted bottom, they feel rich and powerful in your hand. Furthermore, the minimalist design lets the cocktail speak for itself and allows you to see the tipple more clearly. Such a simplistic aesthetic also means the highball can be used for water, soda and other non-alcoholic beverages. Made from crystal glass, each tumbler measures 6 inches tall by 2.4 inches wide and can hold up to 11 ounces. This set includes six glasses and is great for cocktail parties. BUY NOW: $46.99