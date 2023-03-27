The 10 Best Desk Pads to Elevate Your Workspace

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve seen many workspaces that are veritable explosions of various objects and Post-it notes that pile a mile high. My desk, on the other hand, is neat and tidy; each and every thing can be tucked into its own little home before I log off for the day. I surrounded myself with office supplies that’ll give me an extra boost in the organization department, increasing my efficiency. And at the center is a desk pad, a product that has prepped and helped me become more productive from 9 to 5.

A desk pad may be the most important office accessories you can get your hands on. It helps define your workspace and adds some much-needed style to an otherwise stark desk. Also known as a desk blotter or desk mat, the product is made to protect surfaces, so you won’t have to worry about pesky pen marks and scratches taking over your workspace. And if you already have a stain that just can’t be removed, a desk pad is an amazing way to cover it up, never to be seen again.

Once your desk pad helps you carve out an area to house your keyboard and mouse, it’ll make it that much easier to place your other office items around your desk. Plus, you can buy a mat in a variety of materials and sizes, making it feel truly customized to your space.

Here, we’ve gathered the 10 best desk pads to keep your office space clean, organized, and ready for work.

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Desk Pads:

Before we hop into our picks for best desk pads, there’s a few things to keep in mind. When it comes to this office accessory, there are three components—material, size, and design—that are important to think about before you decide which mat is right for you. Here’s what you need to know.

Material: The material you choose for your desk pad is key, since it’s a reflection of your own personal style and what you’ll be looking at every time you sit down in your office or cubicle. Most desk pads come in leather, which is easy to clean, is highly durable in the fight against everyday wear and tear, and looks great perched on your any table. But, never fear, there are other options out there if you’re looking to stray away from the popular material, such as wool or microfiber, which can be a cozier option.

Size: Do you have a massive desk? Or are you working in tighter quarters? Luckily, the office accessory comes in a variety of sizes that can fit comfortably is spaces big or small. Also, think about how much area you want the desk pad to cover. If you prefer to go big, there’s are pads that fit the bill, many of which come with designated spots for your mouse, notes, your phone, and other necessities. Or you can go with the less-is-more approach and just have your keyboard rest on the mat.

Design: Not all desk pads are built the same, suffice it tot say, but you can easily find one that’ll suit your needs. Some have a little bit more padding than others, providing a slight lift and a comfy place to rest your hands while you work. Others are so slim they seem nonexistent, perfect if you’re looking for a style upgrade to protect your space and won’t impede your workflow. And if you’re looking to truly maximize organization, choose a mat that has extra storage built for your most important papers. Trust us, it’s worth it.

Best Customizable Desk Pad

In addition to coming in a variety of fun hues (everything from a stunning blue to a blush pink), this pad from Mark & Graham can be monogrammed to give you a truly customized workspace. Plus, it’s handcrafted from Italian leather, giving your desk a huge upgrade in the style department. If you really want to go to town, you can also buy the rest of the brand’s office organizational accessories, which perfectly match the desk plotter in form, function, and style.

Dimensions: 26 x 18 inches.

Material: Italian leather.

Style: Classic.

Buy Now on Mark & Graham: $99

Best Microfiber Desk Pad

Handmade by craftsmen in Spain, you can’t go wrong with Harber London’s plush and comfy microfiber pad. The dense material offers a supportive cushion while you type away on your keyboard, and it also helps protect against pesky scratches that could plague your desktop. And its sleek gray color is bound to go with any office decor you already have, making it the perfect addition to your office space.

Dimensions: 19.68 x 11.81 inches, 31.49 x 12.59 inches, or 31.49 x 17.71 inches.

Material: Microfiber.

Style: Minimal.

Buy Now on Harber London: $62

Best Leather Desk Pad

Looking for your desk pad to make a statement? Here’s the one you’ve been looking for. Royce’s sturdy option, with its black handcrafted leather, is ideal for any executive looking to add style to their space. That leather also acts as the ultimate protector from scratches and other stray marks—and it certainly looks good while doing it. The desk mat is slightly raised as well, making e-mailing your colleagues and working on deadline much more comfortable than a flat surface.

Dimensions: 27 x 18 inches.

Material: Leather.

Style: Executive.

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $250

Best Wool Desk Pad

A wool desk pad may seem slightly unusual, but hear us out. This accessory from Grad Lantz provides ultimate comfort while you work, thanks to its soft texture. It’s also resistant to stains, so you don’t need to worry if you spill your cup of joe or tea anywhere near it. Plus, you can easily roll this mat up and take it with you wherever you venture, making working on the go a breeze.

Dimensions: 33 x 19.5 inches.

Material: Wool.

Style: Minimal.

Buy Now on Graf Lantz: $94

Best Desk Pad for Organization

If you’re looking for the ideal desk pad to keep your desk clutter-free, this is the choice for you. Simply lift the top surface of Orbitkey’s mat and unveil a second layer that’s ready for you to store your most important notes. Say goodbye to loose papers. The pad also comes with a sliding magnetic cord holder for your charging devices, so you can finally pin down the chaos of cables that once cluttered your space. And the sleek vegan leather and recycled will give your desk a chic look.

Dimensions: 35.3 x 16.6 x .2 inches.

Material: Vegan leather and recycled PET felt.

Style: Classic.

Buy Now on Bespoke Post: $100

Best Acrylic Desk Pad

Pottery Barn, that bastion of home decor, is giving you the chance to add something other than a solid color into your office space. This acrylic pad is decked out in a white-marble pattern, an elegant addition to any desk. And it comes in two sizes, ensuring that no matter how big your desk is, this desk mat is ready to cover it all.

Dimensions: 24 x 18 inches, 36 x 18 inches.

Material: Acrylic.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Pottery Barn: $79

Best Comfortable Desk Pad

Forget just being a desk pad: This offering from Allsop comes with a slight foam lift, making it an ideal wrist and arm rest, too. Also, the foam will protect you from bumping into your desk’s sharp surfaces. So if you’re looking for some extra support, this one’s for you.

Dimensions: 29.5 x 16.5 x 1.5 inches.

Material: Foam.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Amazon: $53

Best Desk Pad for Design Obsessives

Anthropologie is known for pieces with modern flair, and this desk pad is no exception. A great way to add some curves to your office (which, let’s face it, can often be bogged down with a series of squares and rectangles), the accessory lets you spice up your workspace without sacrificing quality. Its faux-leather surface, done in a chic white hue, is just a bonus.

Dimensions: 21.5 x 8.5 inches.

Material: Leather.

Style: Postmodern.

Buy Now on Anthropologie: $75

Best Desk Pad for Techies

Techies, this is the desk mat for you. Think of it more as an all-in-one office accessory than just a protective piece of leather fabric. This desk pad can wirelessly charge your phone and your headphones, all by simply placing them on the side of the mat. You can also say goodbye to stray papers, thanks to the accessory’s flap that can help save your notes for later. And if you get tired of the leather, never fear: Simply flip the mat over for a plush, cushiony surface. Two looks for the price of one? That’s a deal we can get behind.

Dimensions: 15 x 31 x .2 inches.

Material: Leather.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Journey: $130

Best Clear Desk Pad

A clear desk mat has plenty of benefits. For one, it blends seamlessly into your workspace, giving you all the protection of a regular mat without ruining the chic look of your current space. You can put calendars, pictures of friends and family, or important notes underneath it, too; you can literally have everything you need to work right at your fingertips. And thanks to vinyl material, cleaning up your desk has never been easier.

Dimensions: 16 x 32 inches, 24 x 36 inches, 24 x 48 inches and 24 x 60 inches.

Material: PVC Vinyl.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Amazon: $37