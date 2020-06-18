The Best Digital Scales for Cooking With Precision and Confidence

Not all of us can—or should—freestyle in the kitchen. As much as we’d love to just throw together dishes using a handful of this and a pinch of that, for the unseasoned cook that approach can often end in disaster. So if you’re a novice—or even a professional-grade baker who wants to ensure consistent results—kitchen scales are an absolute essential. These nifty devices allow you to weigh each ingredient to exactly the right amount and cook with precision.

A cut above those old-fashioned pan balances that date back to the 1600s—you remember those right?—digital scales are able to measure ingredients with supreme accuracy. Of course, not all scales are created equally—some give incorrect reads or power off partway through use. To help you avoid those shoddy models, we’ve selected four of the best digital scales on Amazon that are a cut about the rest. Not only are their measurements spot on, but they also have a remarkably long battery life. You’re welcome.

1. Ohaus Compass CX Kitchen Scale Designed with energy efficiency in mind, the Ohaus kitchen scales eat up a very small amount of power and therefore are capable of up to 1,000 hours of continuous use. This long battery life makes them the perfect model for people who plan to weigh ingredients on the daily. The ultra-precise scale reads in increments of 0.05 oz(1 g) and has a capacity of up to 4 lbs (2 kgs). The interface is nice and straightforward with just two buttons and the backlit LCD display that increases readability in dimly lit kitchens. The scale also comes with a durable stainless steel bowl to pop your ingredients in. BUY NOW: $112.26

2. Escali Primo Premium Baking Scale Baking is just like science and calls for extremely precise measurements, which Escali’s kitchen scales can deliver. Designed specifically for bakers, the highly accurate scale quickly reads in increments of 0.05 oz and has a capacity of up to 11 lbs, which is more than enough to hold a full bag of all-purpose flour. The simplistic design features two easy-to-use buttons that are sealed for protection against any rogue cake batter. The scale runs on two AA batteries and remains powered on for longer than most others before automatically shutting off. The best part? The lightweight design is available in a myriad of fun colors that will suit any kitchen. BUY NOW: $24.95

3. My Weigh Kitchen and Craft Scale My Weigh’s kitchen scales are by far the most robust model on this list. The strong stainless steel platform has been reinforced for added durability, while the LCD screen has a removable acrylic cover to protect both the buttons and screen from any damage. It also has the largest capacity and can weigh up to 15.4 lbs. This means the multipurpose brute can also be used to measure things outside the kitchen, like craft materials for soap- or candle-making. On top of that, the scales are plenty accurate and read in increments of 0.05 oz. They can be easily wiped down after use, so cleaning is no big deal. BUY NOW: $48.90