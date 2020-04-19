The Best Digital Smokers for Ribs, Brisket and Beyond

Recently, it seems like smoking meats has become the new go-to hobby of many men with considerable amounts of free time and a passion for cooking. It’s understandable, too, as the rich flavors of smoked cuts can add a whole new dimension to your meats. Of course, not everyone has the time to deal with a traditional smoker—and that’s where digital smokers come in.

Designed for ease of use, digital smokers offer an alternative for those who want all the taste and character of smoked meats but may not have the time to invest in traditional smoking. Additionally, digital smokers offer you direct control over the temperature for a more precise smoking experience.

With a few simple steps, modern technology can help you master the old-world art of smoking meats. Best of all, with the four excellent choices below, no one will know your meats came from a digital smoker.

1. Char-Broil Digital Smoker With 725 square inches of internal cooking space (including 4 adjustable racks), the Char-Broil digital smoker offers up plenty of room for your smoking endeavors. The dedicated smoke box offer anywhere from four to seven hours worth of smoking, for whatever you’re planning on making. And its double-wall construction will lock-in heat and smoke while its digital controllers takes the guesswork out of the smoking experience. Pros: Easy to control with plenty of storage. Cons: You might not ever fully use all that cooking space. BUY NOW: $258.29

2. Masterbuilt Digital Smoker This elegant digital smoker from Masterbuilt lives up to its namesake. The four chrome-coated smoking racks offer a considerable amount of storage space for all kinds of meats. The digital panel controls make it simple to adjust the temperature. However, the standout feature is easily the smoker’s patented side wood chip system, which allows you to add extra chips without ever having to open the door and let all the heat and smoke out. Pros: Side wool chip loading system is a game-changer. Cons: Those premium features don’t come cheap. BUY NOW: $249.99

3. Dyna-Glo Digital Smoker An incredible value purchase, this digital smoker from Dyna-Glo is a great unit for those who have wanted to get into smoking meats but were too intimidated by the price and process of it all. Dyna-Glo’s digital smoker is simple and easy to use and even includes a side loader to add extra chips when you need to kick things up a notch or two. Oh, and cleanup is a breeze, too, thanks to its removable grease and liquid tray. Pros: Wonderful unit to begin your smoked-meats journey. Cons: Seasoned pros might want a model with more features. BUY NOW: $171.07