The Best Digital Thermometers for Perfectly Cooked Steaks and More

There are many things that a chef, professional or otherwise, needs to keep in mind while in the kitchen. Chief among them is the temperature of whatever’s being cooked. The easiest and most accurate way to monitor this with a digital thermometer.

Traditional thermometers may work well enough, but they can never touch a digital thermometer in terms of accuracy. That’s because a good digital thermometer, whether it be of the stick-in or non-contact variety, will tell you the exact temperature of what you’re cooking down to the degree, with most models even more exact than that. And since all of the devices serve the same function, things you’ll want to consider when picking one out include design, weight and power source.

If you’re cooking lots of meats, which have to reach a certain temperature during the cooking process, then a digital thermometer is a must. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Lavatools Javelin PRO Duo Not only are digital thermometers more accurate than analog models, they also tend to be much quicker. And few are as fast as Lavatool’s model. The brand’s no-frills, stick-in thermometer will provide accurate readings in as little as one to three seconds, making it perfect for the impatient cook. But the device isn’t just fast, it also has a touch pad and a backlit display that can be read from any angle. Add in water resistance and its hard to think of anything more you could want. Lavatools Javelin PRO Duo: $54.99

2. Inkbird Waterproof Instant Read Thermometer Inkbird knows a thing or two about temperature reading devices, and its digital thermometer is proof of that. This is an intuitive device that makes it easy to see how hot something you’re cooking is—in either Fahrenheit or Celsisus—with no fuss. It will also do it quickly, with results coming in three to five seconds. The device, which can be charged with a USB cord, is also just as easy to clean as it is to use, since you can just run it under some tap water and wipe it down. Inkbird Waterproof Instant Read Thermometer: $24.99

3. Etekcity Lasergrip Digital Thermometer If you’re in the market for a no-contact infrared thermometer, then look no further than Etekcity’s device. This digital thermometer uses a laser to deliver near instantaneous temperature readings. These readings—which can range from -58℉ to 1022℉/ -50℃ to 550℃—are accurate from as far as 14.7 inches away, making it useful in all manner of situations. One thing to keep in mind: It requires a 9V DC battery, unlike other options on this list. Etekcity Lasergrip Digital Thermometer: $29.99