The Best Dishwasher-Safe Chef’s Knives for Easy Clean Up

Most knife experts will tell you not to put your prized blades in the dishwasher. Doing so can make a knife dull much faster and can even chip the metal. There are, however, a handful of chef’s knives that you can throw in the dishwasher without much worry, should you be the sort who’d prefer not to have to hand wash your utensils every single time you use them.

These chef’s knives are made of highly durable materials that allow them to maintain their form, even within a dishwasher’s high temperature and pressure. Blades are typically made of reinforced stainless steel—sometimes even treated with chemicals that allow for safe dishwasher use. Handles vary, but are never made of wood. A wood handle will quickly deteriorate when it’s run in the dishwasher a few times.

Keep in mind that you’ll want to sharpen these knives when they grow dull like you would with any other. It also goes without saying that you can still wash these by hand right after you use them, if you’d prefer. But if you’d rather save some time when it comes to slicing, then here are four dishwasher-safe knives that won’t let you down.

1. Henckels Chef’s Knife Henckels is revered as one of the best knife manufacturers out there, so it’s welcome news that one of its knives is dishwasher safe. Made of German stainless steel, the blade is extremely precise with a fine edge, and is honed for long-lasting sharpness. Plus, the ergonomic, triple rivet handle makes for a comfortable and durable grip. BUY NOW: $64.99

2. TUO Chef‘s Knife Chef’s knives don’t all have to look spare and utilitarian. TUO’s proves that they can both look good and get the job done, with a gorgeous, high carbon stainless-steel blade that’s rust resistant. Its handle is made of an equally durable material: A high-density glass fiber that can withstand even the rigors of your dishwasher. The blade was honed via a method known as Honbazuke, a traditional Japanese practice that involves sharpening the knife three times over. The only downside? Some may find the knife too good-looking to just throw in the dishwasher, and may prefer to wash it by hand just to be safe. BUY NOW: $68.50

3. Syosaku Japanese Chef’s Knife A good chef’s knife should be an investment, and on that front Syosaku’s is pretty unbeatable. The blade is made up of Molybdenum Vanadium stainless steel and rust-resistant 13 chrome stainless steel—both also combat stains and corrosion. The handle, meanwhile, is ergonomically designed so your grip won’t slip while you’re slicing. Clocking in at 55-57 on the Rockwell scale, it’s plenty sharp to boot. Just keep in mind that it may not be suited to every culinary task: At 7 inches, it’s the shortest blade on our list. BUY NOW: $32.99