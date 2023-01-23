The 10 Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars, From Sennheiser to Sonos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

The inclusion of sound into movies changed the industry. This is essentially the plot of the recently released Babylon—how incorporating audio into our media makes it even more realistic and provides an experience that makes the imaginary come to life. Who can forget the roar of a T-Rex in Jurassic Park? Or the crackle of a lightsaber beaming to life in Star Wars? Sound is an essential part of how we consume information, which is why having the best Dolby Atmos soundbar is critical.

The introduction of these devices marked a major shift in home audio setups; it was just as impactful as the debut of talkies. Soundbars, basically, are elongated units comprised of a handful of smaller speakers with amplifier controls for each. And Dolby Atmos is a new bit of technology that works hand-in-glove with those individual units to produce a 360-esque sound field. The result is a sensation that makes it feel like you have multiple speakers around. In so many words, they are more affordable than a comprehensive surround sound system but are a significant improvement over those built in your television sets.

Figuring out which of the many, many Dolby Atmos soundbar options in the market can be a bit daunting, but don’t worry: We’ve taken it upon ourselves to determine the best of the best. But first, a few things to consider:

What is a Dolby Atmos soundbar?

Dolby Atmos is the latest and greatest bit of technology in the world of audio, pioneered by the wizards at Dolby, the gold standard when it comes to cinematic sound. Atmos technology refers to a specific capability that helps to isolate individual sounds—like all the beeps and boops in a Star Trek spaceship or the surge of an engine in Top Gun: Maverick—so that an audience can hear each distinct noise. When you combine this technology with up-firing speakers typically included in a bar, sound bounces off the ceiling and down into your ears, providing a better, more immersive audio experience in your home—assuming the media you’re consuming is designed for Atmos.

Is a soundbar better than surround sound?

A Dolby Atmos soundbar will sound better than a non-Atmos soundbar, but to take full advantage of the technology, having a 5.1.2 setup is best. 5.1.2 is a designation for a home setup that includes one center speaker, two front speakers placed on the left and right-hand side, left and right speakers behind you, left and right height speakers and a subwoofer. Some manufacturers sell Atmos-enabled soundbars along with subwoofers and two speakers. You’ll likely need a complete set if you’re looking to turn your home theater into something worthy of what you’d find at your local cinema. However, for most consumers, a soundbar is more than enough to get the job done.

Best Overall Dolby Atmos Soundbar

The Samsung HW-Q990B/ZA Dolby Atmos soundbar includes a host of features that will enthrall both audiophiles and those looking for an all-in-one solution for their home, including a 11.1.4ch format (11 channels, one subwoofer and four up-firing channels) to provide surround sound. Notably, the speakers all connect to one another without having to run a slew of HDMI cables, which means you’re less likely to trip while walking around your space. Additionally, Samsung’s Spacefit Sound+ technology analyzes your space and calibrates all elements of the audio experience to fit your individualized room without hassle, while adaptive sound helps to enhance dialogue during video games and action-packed blockbuster films so you won’t have to reach for the remote to adjust.

Dimensions: 5.4 x 2.7 x 48.5 inches.

Connectivity: HDMI and Wi-Fi.

Special Features: Built-in AirPlay and Alexa; subwoofer and back speakers included.

Buy Now on Amazon: $1,598

Most Adaptive Dolby Atmos Soundbar

“Adaptive” is the best word to describe Vizio’s Elevate Dolby Atmos speaker. It has just about everything you could need to provide a comprehensive audio experience. The full kit—which includes a wireless subwoofer and back speakers, in addition to the soundbar itself—offers a variety of different inputs (HMDI, optical, 3.5mm audio jack, Chromecast and Bluetooth) for just about all your audio needs. The remote even lights up in the dark. Our favorite feature, however, is the auto-rotating speakers, which rotate upward to deliver the best surround sound possible.

Dimensions: 5.4 x 2.7 x 48.5 inches.

Connectivity: HDMI, Optical, 3.5mm and Bluetooth.

Special Features: Auto-rotating speakers, voice assistant and built-in Chromecast.

Buy Now on Amazon: $799

Best Easy-to-Handle Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Sonos quickly established itself as a household name due to its audio products that are extremely easy to set up and use—and the Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar is no exception. The Arc contains a staggering 11 internal speakers that fire in all directions (an effect bolstered by the 3-D mapping of Dolby Atmos) to provide a fully immersive experience without the need for additional speakers. As with all Sonos products, you can use the Sonos app to beam music to all of your Sonos devices throughout a house, taking the hassle out of having to manage different devices. Our favorite feature is the Speech Enhancement setting in the Sonos app, which can help you further refine dialogue if the music or action is too loud.

Dimensions: 3.4 x 45 x 4.5 inches.

Connectivity: HDMI and Wi-Fi.

Special Features: Apple AirPlay 2, voice-enabled controls and touch controls.

Buy Now on Sonos: $899

Best Features on a Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Sony’s signature Dolby Atmos soundbar is a bass-forward option that will easily fill a room with sound. The HT-A5000 has a handful of built-in speakers, including up-firing, side beam and even integrated subwoofers for a holistic experience. Sony also uses proprietary technology that heightens the audio, particularly the Sound Field Optimization, which calibrates the soundbar to your room for the best possible output and 360-degree spatial sound mapping.

Dimensions: 37.17 x 6.58 x 6.14 inches.

Connectivity: HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay 2.

Special Features: Voice-enabled controls, touch controls and 360-degree reality audio.

Buy Now on Amazon: $1,000

Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar for Audiophiles

Sennhesier is not the only one of the best respected names in the sound engineering industry, it is also the preferred brand for the biggest recording studios and true audiophiles. The brands Dolby Atmos soundbar, called the Ambeo, of course lives up to this reputation. Thanks to the five dedicated tweeters and six long-throw woofers, it offers crisp dialogue, soaring soundscapes and rich details. Combine all this with Sennheriser’s 3D audio technology, and the Ambeo will be the only soundbar you’ll ever need.

Dimensions: 49.8 x 6.73 x 5.31 inches.

Connectivity: HDMI, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Special Features: Remote and calibration microphone.

Buy Now on Amazon: $2,500

Most Stylish Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Bowers & Wilkins products sit at an incredible intersection of functionality and design, and the Panorama 3 is no exception to this rule. A stunning case that’s a little more understated than a typical soundbar, 13 different drivers (including twin subs, upward firers) help to provide a staggeringly impressive spatial audio experience. While the audio sounds fantastic, we love the minimalist design, particularly the icons for control functionality and the app connectivity that allows for further customization of your overall sound.

Dimensions: 2.5 x 47.6 x 5.5 inches.

Connectivity: HDMI and Bluetooth.

Special Features: Apple AirPlay 2 and voice control.

Buy Now on Bowers & Wilkins: $999

Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar for Gamers

Thanks to a dedicated setting that helps to enhance gaming setups, LG’s S95QR Dolby Atmos soundbar is particularly good for gamers who want to feel every strike of a blade or every footstep in Fortnite. Hooking up the soundbar to your gaming console also reduces input lag and screen tearing, the result of the automatic low latency mode and variable refresh rate, which will ensure you don’t miss that critical match-winning play. Plus, Wowcast technology from LG helps to connect your television and the unit wirelessly without any lag, letting the 9.1.5 channel soundbar fully envelop your space with thunderous sound.

Dimensions: 2.5 x 47.2 x 5.3 inches.

Connectivity: HDMI, Wi-Fi, Optical and Bluetooth.

Special Features: Wireless connectivity through LG Wowcast and gaming-enhanced audio.

Buy Now on LG: $1,800

Best Luxury Dolby Atmos Soundbar

You may not have heard of French audio brand Devialet before, but the Dione Dolby Atmos soundbar makes a big impression with its unique design and its extensive features. A staggering 17 high-end drivers provide clear midrange and treble volume, while eight subwoofers ensure deeply rich sounds when the action is heating up on your favorite show or movie. And the brand’s Space technology provides that full-room experience, while the AVL equalizer balances the overall tone. Plus, features such as Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect make streaming music through the soundbar a breeze.

Dimensions: 3.46 x 47.24 x 6.5 inches.

Connectivity: HDMI, Bluetooth, Optical and Wi-Fi.

Special Features: Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay 2.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $2,400

Buy Now on Bloomingdale’s: $2,400

Most Reliable Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Bose is a household name in consumer audio, so it shouldn’t surprise that its Atmos soundbar is equipped with everything to suit all of your home theater needs. With a variety of different connections, voice control and spatial audio, the soundbar provides all the features you’d want, all thanks to nine speakers inside the soundbar. Still, the best features are the PhaseGuide technology that guides sound throughout the home and TrueSpace that upgrades non-Atmos-powered devices to provide greater depth.

Dimensions: 2.29 x 41.14 x 4.21 inches.

Connectivity: HDMI, Bluetooth, Optical and Wi-Fi.

Special Features: Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay 2.

Buy Now on Bose: $899

Best Budget Dolby Atmos Soundbar

The M-Series Dolby Atmos soundbar from Vizio is a budget-friendly option that doesn’t include quite as many bells and whistles as the Elevate but still yields a quality home audio experience. Notably, the M-Series contains two up-firing speakers to to reflect upward sound in order to better benefit the Atmos experience, while the separate tweeters and woofers provide sharper clarity across a wider audio range. Plus, this configuration includes a 6-inch subwoofer and two low-profile speakers for surround sound experience—all under $500.

Dimensions: 2.5 x 2.2 x 40 inches.

Connectivity: HDMI, Bluetooth, Optical and USB.

Special Features: Remote, subwoofer and speakers.

Buy Now on Amazon: $500