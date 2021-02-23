The Best Down-Alternative Duvets to Keep You Warm and Allergy-Free

Contrary to popular belief, a duvet filled with a down alternative may actually be better than the real thing. That’s because the natural down found under the feathers of geese and ducks can often cause allergies. On the flip side, down alternatives are crafted from synthetic materials, such as cotton, polyester or rayon, which have hypoallergenic properties and allow sensitive sleepers to breathe easily.

Needless to say, down alternative duvets mimic all the insulating properties of their natural down counterparts, so you will stay just as warm while sleeping. They are arguably more ethical since no animals are involved in the making, and they’re also machine washable for fast and easy cleaning. They’re generally less expensive, too.

Since there is no shortage of good designs on the market, we’ve selected four of the best down alternative duvets available on Amazon to ensure you have the perfect, sneeze-free slumber every time.

1. Lavish Comforts Luxury Down Alternative Comforter Luxury Comforts down alternative duvet is akin to a plush comforter one would find in a 5-star hotel. It’s filled with premium doubled brushed 1800 series microfiber which is even softer than Egyptian cotton. In addition to that silky texture, it’s also allergy-free and light enough to be used in all seasons. The queen-sized duvet measures 86 inches by 86 inches and also features corner tabs to keep it in place. Lavish Comforts Luxury Down Alternative Comforter: $79.99

2. Easeland Soft Quilted Down Alternative Duvet Easeland’s down alternative duvet is made from a whole-piece of high-end polyfill that renders it both soft and breathable. It is suitable for year-round use and will keep you warm and cozy without causing you to overheat. The fluffy filling also distributes easily and doesn’t clump together. Like the other picks on this list, it’s hypoallergenic and is great for those who are sensitive to natural down. What’s more, the duvet can be thrown in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Easeland Soft Quilted Down Alternative Duvet: $47.90

3. Linenspa Down Alternative Quilted Comforter There are few things more frustrating than a comforter that ends up in a ball inside the cover. Thankfully, Linenspa down alternative duvet features eight built-in corner and side loops to keep it securely attached to your favorite cover. Inside, it features 100 percent microfiber that is ultra-soft and warm. It also has a 300 gsm fill weight and can be used in all seasons. Best of all, you can machine wash as needed so the duvet will retain that recently fluffed look. Linenspa Down Alternative Quilted Comforter: $29.99