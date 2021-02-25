The Best Dry Shampoos for Keeping Your Hair Clean Between Washes

On our collective list of basic maintenance, washing your hair doesn’t always rank very high. Not only can the rinse and repeat ritual be a colossal time-suck, some leading grooming experts believe washing too frequently can damage your hair. That’s where dry shampoo comes in.

This nifty product is essentially a quick and easy way to clean your hair without using any water. It uses alcohols or starch-based ingredients to soak up all the oil, grease, sweat and dirt from your mop and give it both body and volume. This means you can revitalize your locks in between washes and ultimately reduce the number of times you need to do a full shampoo.

Dry shampoo first became commercially available in the 1940s as a powder, but it’s come a long way since then. Nowadays, dry shampoo is available in aerosol form in a variety of different colors, sizes and aromas. You can even get travel-sized options for cleansing on the go.

Here, we’ve selected some of the best dry shampoos on Amazon to use when you simply can’t be bothered washing your hair.

1. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo Living Proof’s dry shampoo is named Perfect Hair Day and that’s exactly what you can expect using this product. It employs triple-action cleaning technology to ensure your hair looks, feels and smells fresh. First, the fast-absorbing powders soak up any oil, sweat or odor. Then, the brand’s patented Healthy Hair Molecule works to remove excess powders and get rid of any cakey bits. Finally, the odor neutralizers and time-released fragrances keep your locks smelling great all day. The formula is also silicone-, paraben- and phthalate-free which means you can feel good about using it. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo: $39.00

2. Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo Drybar offers a whole olfactory experience with its dry shampoo. The formula features a spate of heady fragrances, including jasmine, sandalwood and Madagascar vanilla. This means your hair will smell as good as it looks and feels. The product uses micro-fine rice powders that blend naturally with all hair types and absorb excess oil and odors. It also features Golden Root Extract that increases moisture and prevents your strands from getting overly dry. Again, this pick has no parabens, sulfates or phthalates. Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo: $23.00

3. Batiste Dry Shampoo As you can likely tell from the retro packaging, Batiste Dry Shampoo has been around for eons and ranks as one of the best on the market. The OG formula is tried and true. It absorbs dirt, oils and grease for added texture and volume. The classic fragrance smells as though it’s come straight from the ‘70s with hints of lavender and musk. Tipping the scale at 10 ounces, this extra-large aerosol is the biggest on our list and great if you plan to churn through your dry shampoo. Batiste Dry Shampoo: $9.38