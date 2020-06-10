The Best Egg Pans for Cooking Omelettes, Scrambles and More

If you’re an “egg a day keeps the doctor away” type, then chances are you’ve got a good egg pan on deck. These large, nonstick skillets make cooking up a handful of over-easy or sunny-side-up eggs a breeze. Their sloped edges also make them great for omelets, a boon, as omelets can be notoriously difficult to maneuver in the pan.

But not all egg pans are created equal. The best can resist incredibly high temps and have long, ergonomic handles—bonus points if they can be put in the dishwasher when you’re done cooking. If your egg pan is lacking in one of these categories or you’d just like another one handy, then it may be time to invest in a new one.

There are many pans out there, though, and it can be tough to know at a glance which will be best for cooking eggs and omelets. Here are four of the best that will have you enjoying a well-balanced breakfast in no time.

1. TECHEF Multi Egg Pan If you want to cook a few eggs at once and are worried about them running together, then TECHEF’s molded pan is for you. It’s a skillet made of heavy aluminum, so it’s plenty durable and can handle temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The handle, meanwhile, is double-riveted stainless steel that will stay cool, so you won’t have to worry about burns. Of course, the real selling point of this egg pan is that it has individual molds to cook your eggs in—you can also make hamburgers or mini pancakes in these if you prefer. It’s not the most versatile instrument because of this, though, as you can only cook four small, round items in the pan at a time. BUY NOW: $35.42

2. Cooks Standard Omelet Pan When you think of an egg pan (or any pan, really) something like Cooks Standard’s offering likely comes to mind. And there’s a reason for that: It’s an incredibly reliable, nonstick pan that can be used to cook a few eggs at once (or one omelet). It may not be the most exciting looking offering out there, but on a practical level, it checks all the boxes: An aluminum core distributes heat evenly, and an 8-inch diameter leaves plenty of room for tossing and flipping eggs off the edge. Plus, if you need something bigger, the pan is also available in 10.5- and 12-inch options. BUY NOW: $28.99

3. TeChef Egg Pan There’s more than one way to make an omelet. TeChef’s egg pan is perfect for one particular method: the Japanese rolled omelet. In order to make it, you’ll need to cook an egg mixture in layers in a square-shaped pan, then roll it all together to create one compact breakfast treat. Of course, you can use this pan for cooking regular eggs, too, it’s just best-suited for this particular task. After all, its nonstick coating makes it a great skillet regardless of how you choose to use it. BUY NOW: $20.27