The Best Electric Coffee Grinders for Brewing Your Morning Cup of Joe

No one will deny that store-bought coffee grounds are convenient. And, if you’re lucky, you might even find a brand that tastes pretty good. But if you want to make a truly deliciously cup of joe in the morning, you’ll want to use fresh beans. And in order to prepare those, you’ll need a grinder.

Grinding beans is obviously more difficult and time consuming that buying grounds from the market, but there’s a solution that combines the best of both options: the electric coffee grinder. That’s because this countertop kitchen appliance will do the job for you. All you need to do is pour the desired amount of beans in the top, hit start, and within a few noisy minutes you’ll have fresh grounds that taste and smell better than even your favorite store-bought brand.

The electric grinder is a must-have for coffee aficionados looking to give their morning cup a serious flavor boost. And here are four of the best available on Amazon.

1. De’Longhi Dedica Burr Grinder De’Longhi’s electric coffee grinder is a beautiful kitchen appliance. But it’s possible that the Italian-designed device works even better than it looks. it includes 18 settings—for everything from espresso to pour-over to French press—and three strength settings, meaning it can make the perfect style of grounds for whatever kind of coffee you like most. The tough and sturdy appliance also features an easy-to-read LCD screen to control and monitor all your grinding tasks. BUY NOW: $199.95

2. Marada Electric Mill Grinder As stylish as it may be—it would look great next to an Italian-made espresso machine—Marada’s grinder is also more than up for the job. You can use it at home, but this is a commercial-strength device. And it’s not just for coffee beans, either, as it can also grind spices, herbs, soy beans and grains, among other substances. Made from stainless steel and featuring a copper motor, it’s a durable machine that will last for years. BUY NOW: $202.69

3. Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder Whatever your interest in coffee may be, Baratza’s grinder is the one you’re looking for. Although its utilitarian design leaves something to be desired, its uninspired looks won’t matter once you start using it. Its 40mm commercial grade canonical burrs can produce grounds for practically any kind of brewing method, including espresso, Aeropress, Chemex, French press and automatic brewers. Despite its many settings, it has an easy-to-use design that won’t scare off beginners either. BUY NOW: $169.00