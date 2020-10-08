The Best Electric Fireplaces to Add Instant Warmth and Charm to Your Home

There are few things better than sitting in front of a crackling fireplace with a glass of whiskey and a good book. But who can really be bothered schlepping about stacks of kindling and firewood? That’s where the electric fireplace comes in. Cleaner, cheaper and far more convenient than a traditional fireplace, these electric-powered alternatives will keep you nice and toasty with very little effort.

Electric fireplaces have actually been around since the ‘80s but have undergone a rapid transformation in recent years. The bulky and unattractive models of the past have been replaced by ultra-realistic and efficient new designs. Today, you can get a high-end electric fireplace in pretty much any style you desire, from stately hardwood models with built-in mantles to sleek options that can mount directly to the wall.

Here, four of the best electric fireplaces available on Amazon that promise to give you a roaring blaze with the simple flick of a switch.

1. Real Flame Beau Electric Fireplace Real Flame’s stately electric fireplace promises all the charm of a traditional fireplace with none of the upkeep. Crafted from solid hardwood, it features an oversized mantel where one can display prized antiques or tchotchkes. As per the brand’s name, the extra-wide infrared firebox produces real flames to make any room warm and cozy. The 1,500W fireplace has a total heat output of 5,000 BTU and can warm quite a sizeable room. It also features adjustable settings to ensure you get the perfect temp. Real Flame also promises a hassle-free assembly, so you can stress less and instead open that whiskey. Real Flame Beau Electric Fireplace: $706.32

2. Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace We love a good twofer and that’s exactly why Ameriwood Home’s design scored a spot on this list. The electric fireplace sits inside a handsome TV console which means you effectively get two pieces of furniture for the cost of one. The glowing fire effect is achieved through bright LED lights. The warmth, meanwhile, comes from an electric heater that produces 4,600 BTU and can heat rooms up to 400 square feet. The rustic wooden console can also hold a flat-screen TV up to 50 inches and features drawers and cupboards where you can store DVDs, video games and more. Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace: $341.88

3. Valuxhome Electric Fireplace Whereas our first two fireplaces were both freestanding, our last two are designed to be mounted to the wall and will please minimalists. Valuxhome’s electric fireplace is the most powerful on our list and rated at 5,120 BTU. This means it can heat a 400 square foot room in just a few minutes. It comes with faux fire logs and crystal that look just like authentic burning coals. It also offers three flame colors—blue, yellow and colorful—along with three different fuel bed colors to match whichever flame you select. The fireplace can be operated with or without heat and makes for a stunning design feature even in warm weather. Installation is a cinch and will only take an hour. Valuxhome Electric Fireplace: $558.18