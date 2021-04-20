The Best Electric Grills for Charcoal-Free Grilling and Searing

While grilling purists may shudder at the mere mention of an electric grill, they’ve actually come a long way in the past decade. As its name implies, the nifty device, which grew to prominence in the ‘90s thanks, in part, to ex-heavyweight boxing champ George Foreman, works by sending electricity to heating elements that are embedded in or below a conductive material like ceramic or metal.

Electric grills don’t generate any fumes or smoke and are thus more environmentally friendly than their gas or charcoal counterparts. They’re typically more efficient and easy to use, too, with the temperature controlled by a gauge. Electric grills are also the only type of grill that can be used safely indoors, which is great if you’re not the outdoorsy type.

There are some drawbacks, of course. Grillmasters claim that electric grills don’t impart as much delicious smoky flavor as those that run on wood, charcoal or even propane. However, the convenience and control electric grills offer will likely make up for that. Here, we’ve selected four of the best electric grills available on Amazon that promise truly stress-free cooking.

1. George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill As we mentioned, pro boxer George Foreman knows how to deliver a knockout electric grill. This particular model sports a removable stand which means you can set it up both indoors and outdoors. The large round grill plate offers enough room for more than 15 servings of meat or veg and features a non-stick coating that eliminates the need for butter or oil. The temperature probe, meanwhile, allows you to switch between five different heat settings to get a perfect sear. This grill also features a domed lid to keep in the heat and a drip tray to capture excess juices. George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill: $161.16

2. Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Grill Hamilton Beach’s electric grill has an unassuming look that belies its grilling power. The sleek, stainless steel design is capable of hitting up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and is perfect for grillers who like to cook at high heat. The adjustable temperature dial will allow you to control that power and cook your ingredients to perfection. With 118 square inches of grilling space, this grill can feed up to six people and features a drip tray to capture runoffs. It also sports a special hood that gives you those signature grill marks to help you look like a pro. Best of all, the hood, grill plate and drip tray are all dishwasher safe. Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Grill: $69.99

3. Elite Gourmet Indoor Electric Grill At first glance, Elite Gourmet’s electric grill resembles a regular old frypan, but we all know looks can be deceiving. This powerhouse is fitted with a strong circular heating element that allows it to heat up faster than most other electric grills. Not only that, the element will cook your ingredients more evenly to prevent any burnt or undercooked bits. The temperature can be controlled via the thermostat which features five adjustable settings up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The 14-inch grill also sports a non-stick coating to stop food from getting stuck and a drip tray to capture fat or juices. Again, all parts can be easily detached for easy cleanup. Elite Gourmet Indoor Electric Grill: $36.99