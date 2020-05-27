The Best Electric Kettles for Brewing the Perfect Cup of Coffee or Tea

Teapots and kettles have long been the way to boil water. And while there’s certainly still some aesthetic appeal to a gorgeous, hand-painted teapot, it’s not the most efficient tool out there. If you’re making tea—or even coffee—on the regular, there is a better way. That’s where an electric kettle comes in.

Boiling water the traditional way—on a stovetop—can be time-consuming. With an electric kettle, all you need to do is flip a switch and the water will start to heat up. Most will automatically shut off when the water has reached the right temp, too, so you can leave it on while you go about your morning without any worry. The catch, though, is that a stove allows you to set a temperature, so you can decide how warm you want your water or milk to be.

With a temperature adjustable electric kettle, that’s an option as well. These handy devices let you decide just how piping hot you want your morning cup of joe. Some even have a timer function that will keep your water warm for an hour more, in case you need to refill. Of course, just like teapots, every temperature adjustable kettle both looks and functions a bit differently. Here are four of the best to consider for your kitchen.

1. Primens Smart Electric Kettle Primens’ electric kettle includes four different temperature presets: 100, 175, 200 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit. Different temps will work for different tasks: It’s best to use the lowest option for milk or other liquids, while 200 degrees is preparing water for a French press. The kettle will also maintain whatever temperature it’s been programmed at for an hour, so even if you forget about your hot water, it will still be warm by the time you get around to pouring it. A slick LED display shows the temperature at any given moment. You can also change the temperature and stop or start your last selection from here. Pros: An easy-to-use, unfussy electric kettle. Cons: 1.5 liter capacity means it’s on the small side. BUY NOW

2. HadinEEon Electric Kettle If you have a large family that includes a few young ones and you’re looking to make a few cups of tea or coffee in the morning, then HadinEEon’s kettle is the way to go. It can hold 1.8 liters of water, so it’s capable of serving a large group each time it’s turned on and off. Its six different temperature options range from 160 degrees Fahrenheit to 212 degrees. It’s also one of the safest electric kettles out there, as it switches off when it’s done boiling, and a distinct blue LED light indicates when it’s on. You can also program it to keep water warm for four hours at a time, if you’d prefer. Pros: A large electric tea kettle that’s extra safe. Cons: Not everyone will need six temperature presets. BUY NOW: $56.90

3. OXO Adjustable Temperature Kettle Some electric kettles will let you adjust the temperature, but only to a handful of different presets. OXO’s model, however, lets you pick any temperature you’d like between 170 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit. The display will let you know when your chosen temperature has been reached—once it’s been fully heated, water will be held at the desired temperature for up to 30 minutes. There’s even a built-in filter to ensure your water is as pure as possible. Pros: A durable electric kettle with an array of temperature options to choose from. Cons: Will only keep liquids warm for up to 30 minutes. BUY NOW: $69.99