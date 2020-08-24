The Best Electric Lawn Mowers for Cutting Grass and Your Carbon Footprint

Thinking about buying a new lawn mower? There are options aplenty: gas lawn mowers, self-propelled lawn mowers, push lawn mowers and, last but not least, electric lawn mowers. For many, electric lawn mowers are the obvious choice, as they’re more efficient and less noisy than the rest of their brethren.

First and foremost, electric lawn mowers are better for the environment. That might sound counterintuitive—they’re designed to cut grass after all, not grow it—but electric lawn mowers don’t produce nearly as many emissions as gas engines. In fact, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, a run-of-the-mill mower produces as many volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides as 11 new cars. Electric models also cut down on noise pollution, too, since they are powered by batteries.

Of course, they’re not perfect devices. While electric lawn mowers are cordless, they will need to be charged from time to time to ensure they’re running properly. But for those who want to trim the lawn with some semblance of peace and quiet—and some peace of mind that they’re cutting down on their carbon footprint—there’s no better option. Here, four of the best on Amazon.

1. Snapper Cordless Electric Push Lawn Mower Snapper’s electric lawn mower covers almost all of the bases. It can run for 45 minutes on a single charge and features a three-in-one design, so it can mulch, bag or side discharge grass clippings easily, depending on your preference. Load-sensing technology allows the bag to adjust to the blades, though you can also change the seven cutting heights yourself. The charger and batteries are included in the package, so you can start going cordless right away. Snapper Cordless Electric Push Lawn Mower: $379.00

2. Makita Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower Kit Most lawn mowers are pretty noisy. One of the main benefits of an electric one is that it’s much more quiet, so you won’t have to annoy your neighbors every time you cut the grass. Makita’s device particularly excels in this regard, as it comes with a quiet mode that makes it nearly soundless. It’s also made from durable, weather-resistant materials and is capable of trimming up to 7,300 square feet at a time on its two batteries. Makita Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower Kit: $599.00

3. Greenworks Electric Corded Lawn Mower When it comes to a good lawn mower, versatility is key: You want a device that can cut really tall grass down to size, or just trim some slightly overgrown grass a bit. Greenworks can do both of these things with ease, as it has seven different cutting heights as well as three different options for grass disposal: mulch, rear bag or side discharge. The only downside, of course, is that it’s corded. This means the batteries never need charging, but you will have to plug it in. Greenworks Electric Corded Lawn Mower: $174.99