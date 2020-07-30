The Best Electric Shavers for a Quick, Close Shave

Shaving is important, especially if you don’t want a 5 o’clock shadow or a beard. But it also takes time, especially if you want to get rid of all that scruff. So if you need to look clean shaven, but you don’t have much time to spare, then you’re probably going to want an electric shaver.

Electric shavers have been around for decades now, and have saved men countless hours getting ready for work in the morning or cleaning up before a date or party. And while they may not be quite as effective as shaving with a razor and shaving cream, they’re pretty close. Of course, a device’s shaving ability should be priority when picking one out, but you’ll also want to consider shape, size, weight and battery life.

If you’re ready to go electric, or just want to upgrade the device you already have, then the time’s right to invest in a new electric shaver. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor Even the best electric shavers aren’t as effective as an actual razor, but Panasonic’s comes pretty close. That’s because the device, which is for wet or dry shaving, features five ultra-sharp blades, an ultra-thin foil and a pivoting head that lets you better cover all the contours of your face. The device’s high-performance motor with linear drive also helps the shaver deliver 1,400 cuts per minute, which certainly doesn’t hurt, either. It’s also good for 40 minutes of use, which is more than enough for your morning shave. BUY NOW: $169.99

2. Braun 9330s Electric Shaver The main advantage of an electric shaver is how much time it saves. Be that as it may, few are as efficient as Braun’s device. That’s because its five different shaving elements combine to get more hair in one stroke than basically any other shaver on the market, as it’s capable of 40,000 cutting motions per minute. On top of that, it’s got a sleek, modern design, can be used dry or wet and can last for a full hour on a single charge. BUY NOW: $309.94

3. Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6800 Plenty of electric shavers can be used for dry or wet shaving. But Philips Norelco’s waterproof device also works with shaving gel or foam. This isn’t a necessary feature for electric shaver, but it does allow for a closer and more comfortable shave. The device’s Comfort Glide rings, meanwhile, reduce friction and skin irritation. The Skin Protect blades help cut hair faster and in fewer passes. The result is a clean shave that’s easy on the cheeks. BUY NOW: $99.85