The Best Electric Spice Grinders for Easy Seasoning

Any home chef worth their weight in peppercorns knows the secret to a successful dish is seasoning. That’s why a spice grinder is an essential piece of equipment in the kitchen. Thankfully, you no longer have to pummel your pestle and mortar and get borderline arthritis using an old-fashioned mill. Nowadays, you can opt for an electric spice grinder that is quick and easy to use.

These nifty contraptions are fitted with powerful motors that work to spin razor-sharp blades. They can pulverize nuts and spices in a matter of seconds, eliminating the need for any pesky manual labor. Not all of us want bulging biceps, after all. Electric grinders are much faster than manual models and can create finer powders and crumbles. What’s more, they can pull double duty as a coffee grinder. That means you can grind your own beans like a real barista.

Below, the best electric spice grinders available on Amazon.

1. Shardor Electric Coffee and Spice Grinder We love a good twofer and that’s exactly why Shardor’s electric grinder ended up on this list. It comes with two different grinding cups so you can pulverize even more ingredients. The two-blade cup is great for spices, coffee beans, nuts, sesame seeds and flax seeds, while the four-blade cup can be used for garlic, basil and other herbs. Each cup fits snuggly into the base and can be easily removed and thrown in the dishwasher after use. Like all of the models on our list, this grinder is powered by a gutsy 200-watt motor. This ensures even and continuous grinding and can produce a fine powder in 15 seconds or less. Shardor Electric Coffee and Spice Grinder: $39.95

2. Secura Electric Coffee and Spice Grinder Just like Shardor’s electric grinder, Secura’s multipurpose design comes with two different grinding cups. The two-blade cup is designed for grinding—think nuts, coffee beans and spices—while the four-blade cup is ideal for chopping veggies. Both cups are, of course, dishwasher safe. The device also has a one-touch, lid-activated switch that allows you to start and stop instantly. For greater longevity, the 200-watt motor features built-in smart overheat protection that extends lifespan. Secura Electric Coffee and Spice Grinder: $44.98

3. Cuisinart Electric Spice-and-Nut Grinder If you plan to pulverize lots of spices, nuts or coffee beans, Cuisinart’s electric grinder is the model for you. Its bowl can hold up to 3 ounces (90 grams) and is the largest on this list. The push-top lid is a cinch to use and also features an additional storage space should you need it. Both the bowl and lid are dishwasher safe, which means cleaning is no big ordeal. The grinder also comes with a book of recipes to give you a little more inspiration in the kitchen. Cuisinart Electric Spice-and-Nut Grinder: $39.95