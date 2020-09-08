The Best Ergonomic Home Office Chairs for Maintaining Productivity and Posture

There are few things more valuable than a comfortable, supportive chair. This is especially true of the seat that you spend more time in than any other—the office chair. And if you’re someone who does a lot of work from home, then you’ll want to make sure you have an ergonomic one to keep you well supported.

It’s hard to go wrong with an ergonomic home office chair. They’re specifically designed for desk work, so they’re comfortable, can aid your posture and even improve productivity. That last one may sound like a stretch, but if your body feels at ease, then it’s that much easier to answer emails, scroll through spreadsheets or write that powerpoint presentation.

If you’re looking to build a good work-from-home set up, or if you just want to upgrade your current seat, then the time couldn’t be better to invest in a solid ergonomic office chair. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Office Chair Herman Miller’s famous office chair is why ergonomic office chairs are a thing. In fact, it’s considered such a revolutionary piece of office furniture that one of them is part of the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collection. Why the fuss? Because the chair, which is specifically designed to provide proper lumbar support for every type of body, looks great and is incredibly comfortable to sit in. The design (and materials) has been tweaked over the years, too, so if anything it’s even better than it was before. Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Office Chair: $1,395.00

2. Oak Hollow Aloria Series Office Chair At a glance, Oak Hollow’s office chair may look a bit imposing—it looks more monarch’s throne than office chair. That’s because the brand has gone all out, crafting a chair that you’ll be comfortable in no matter how many hours you to spend in it. While nearly every aspect shows an impressive attention to detail, its most noteworthy features include a genuine leather seat, multiple adjustability sections and chrome accents that give it a more stylish look. Oak Hollow Aloria Series Office Chair: $599.99

3. Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair Interested in setting up your first at-home office? It’s hard to find a better chair to start out with than Ticova’s model. While it’s pretty bare bones compared to other seats on this list, it’s more than up for the task of keeping you comfortable during a day’s work. In addition to the usual ergonomic back and armrests, it also includes a heavily cushioned headrest that provides plenty of neck support. Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair: $329.99