The Best Espresso Machines With Built-in Grinders for Serious Coffee Lovers

Need a jolt first thing in the morning? It’s hard to beat a shot of espresso in that regard. Unfortunately, to get a truly hair-raising cup, you’ll need to pay a visit to your local café. Unless, of course, you have an espresso machine with a built-in grinder.

While at-home espresso machines have come a long way over the decades, they can’t really replicate the coffee shop experience—unless you’re using freshly ground beans. Luckily, an increasing number of these countertop devices come with a grinder as part of the package. Pour your beans of choice in the hopper, let the grinder run, hit “brew” and you’ll have a shot that tastes just like the one made by your most trusted barista.

So if you’re looking to have a café-quality cup of joe each morning, or just want to upgrade your current coffee maker, then it’s time you invest in a high-quality espresso machine that comes with its own grinder component. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine Breville’s espresso machine has just about everything that a coffee lover could ask for. This all-around excellent coffee maker includes a built-in grinder with a hopper that has enough space for a half-pound of beans. While a simple grinder would be a nice enough feature, this one has multiple settings and “Dose-Control” that ensures consistent shots every morning. And if all that wasn’t enough, the hidden cleaning kit will keep it looking brand new. BUY NOW

2. De’Longhi Dinamica Automatic Coffee & Espresso Machine Skeptical about an at-home espresso maker’s ability do the job of your favorite barista? De’Longhi’s machine will put your concerns to bed. It’s a behemoth that you’ll have to clear some counter space off for, but you won’t mind too much once you try what it produces. A big reason for this high-quality brew is the built-in steel burr grinder, which ensures that each cup tastes and smells exquisite. Adding to the allure is the fact that this machine, unlike its competitors, is easy to clean: The brew unit is removable and the drip tray is dishwasher-safe. BUY NOW: $719.96

3. Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine While espresso stands on its own, it’s also the base for lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos. Philips’s 3200 Series machine can make each of these, along with a standard cup of joe, at the touch of a button thanks to its easy-to-use and -clean LatteGo milk system. A built-in ceramic grinder ensures that each style of coffee is professional grade—plus, it’s a system that has plenty of longevity, as the grinder has the durability to make up to 20,000 cups of espresso. BUY NOW: $599.00