The Best Portable Monitors for the Ultimate Mobile Office

As anyone who’s been working from home for a while knows, sometimes one computer monitor simply isn’t enough. Especially if you’re a graphic designer or a photo editor, two displays are often imperative for working effectively. When you’re traveling, though, you’re often left at the mercy of your lone laptop screen. That’s when a portable monitor comes in handy.

The main value of a portable monitor is its versatility. Often, you can just as easily hook it up to your laptop as you can a Playstation or a phone. If you link it to your laptop, for example, you can work with two screens at your disposal no matter where you are—be it a plane or bus. Attach it to your gaming system console and you can play no matter where you find yourself. And linking it to your phone means you can play mobile games on a much larger scale—or just answer some texts.

One of the biggest factors when purchasing a new monitor is screen size. A bigger screen will mean you can work or game more effectively, but it will also take up more space in your carry-on. Here, four of the best on Amazon.

1. Newsoul Portable Monitor Newsoul’s portable monitor checks all the boxes. Its screen is 15.6 inches across and it performs at a gorgeous 1920 x 1080 resolution, plus, it’s versatile—with HDMI, Type-C and Mini DP ports. It comes with a screen protector—great for long flights when it may get kicked around in your backpack or luggage—and has a durable (and stylish) leather exterior. And at just two pounds, it won’t weigh you down. Newsoul Portable Monitor: $169.99

2. ASUS Portable Eye Care Monitor The point of portable monitors is, obviously, that they’re easy to travel with. ASUS’s offering is one of the best in that regard, as it has a 15.6-inch screen, but weighs just 1.7 pounds. It doesn’t sacrifice any other tech perks for its slender frame either: It has an HDMI and Type-C port, as well as a smart cover and auto rotate function. Just make sure you don’t misplace it—since it’s so light, you may not notice if it falls out of your bag. ASUS Portable Eye Care Monitor: $236.04

3. Corprit Portable Monitor Most will want a smaller portable monitor to throw in their luggage. But if you want a slightly weightier offering that won’t get lost and that has more ports to connect to, then Corprit’s monitor is the way to go. It weighs in at about 3.29 pounds, with a 13.3 inch screen. In terms of connectivity, it has a Type-C, mini DP and mini HDMI ports, so it’s compatible with many different devices. For those who’d prefer to travel light, though, it may not be ideal. Corprit Portable Monitor: $139.99