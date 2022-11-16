The 19 Best Eye Creams to Tackle Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Dry Skin and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

The skin around your eyes is much thinner and more fragile than everywhere else on your face. This is why you see so many products targeting the area, and the best under eye products for men are highly concentrated serums and creams designed to preserve the firmness and density of this delicate layer. These creams target the common concerns we all experience, including:

Dark Circles: Caused by the thinning of the skin and the resulting translucence that showcases the blood vessels underneath.

Puffiness: A result of the thinning and loosening of the skin, which causes the fat deposits around the eye sockets to fall down into this under-eye area. (Fluids can also accumulate there, according to the Mayo Clinic, which only makes this puffiness look worse.)

Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Because the eye area is both very expressive and fragile, it is among the first places on the face to show signs of age (in the form of crow’s feet and other wrinkles).

Dullness and Sullenness: Often caused by day to day stressors and a lack of sleep and nourishment—and much more prominent from the 30s onward.

These are just some of the reasons that brands issue high-performing eye creams and serums. The best versions deploy skin-fortifying ingredients including peptides (to strengthen), ceramides (to firm), Vitamin C (to brighten), retinol (to smooth wrinkles), caffeine (to improve circulation), hyaluronic acid (to hydrate) among others. Read on for our roster of the best eye creams, which target the above concerns and more.

Best Overall Eye Cream

Sephora

Despite its feathery lightness, this cream is dense with nutrients, namely a 5-ceramide complex that firms and lifts skin. This reinforces the skin’s precious barrier defense, which in turn prevents water loss and thwarts environmental damage (like toxin/pollutant damage to cells). Meanwhile, niacinamide smooths complexion, squalane hydrates, and allantoin soothes. Use it to prevent all the signs of aging, and to neutralize existing wear.

Buy Now on Sephora: $40

Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream

Sephora

Guerlain’s eye cream contains the brand’s signature Royal Jelly alongside honey and hyaluronic acid, making it a real feast for sore eyes—and a smoothing, firming, plumping defense against fine lines, wrinkles, sagging, and more.

Buy Now on Sephora: $105

Best De-Puffing Eye Cream

Amazon

Caffeine stirs circulation, peptides strengthen and fortify the skin, while rosemary leaf extract soothes. The overall result is firmness, thus preventing saggy, baggy under eye baggage.

Buy Now on Amazon: $56

Best Lifting Eye Cream

Amazon

You can actually witness this cream in action, as it firms up your skin for the day (and reduces dark circles and puffiness). A 94% natural formula has all the same benefits of retinol, helping keep wrinkles at bay.

Buy Now on Amazon: $89

Best Eye Cream for Dark Circles

Sephora

Collagen and Vitamin C give the skin a quick-fix lift, as well as a long-term defense against dark circles and under eye bags. It’s a great foundation for concealer, too, in case you want to even out the skin tone between the eyes and the rest of your face.

Buy Now on Sephora: $42

Best Brightening Eye Cream

While this cream brightens the area with a generous dose of 5% Vitamin C, it also targets skin with hydrating hyaluronic acid and skin-reinforcing peptides.

Buy Now on Sephora: $39

Best Hydrating Eye Cream

Sephora

The hydrating super ingredient, hyaluronic acid, is the centerpiece of this gel formula, which soothes all skin types and helps to firm and awaken the eye area.

Buy Now on Sephora: $48

Best Retinol Eye Cream

Retinol is one of the few things that can actively reverse pre-existing signs of aging, so this serum does that along with preventing further wear.

Buy Now on Amazon: $89

Best SPF Eye Cream

Supergoop! Bright Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream, $38

We all need SPF, every day—especially around the eyes, since UV rays are one of the biggest accelerates of fine lines and skin deterioration. And even better if it’s a mineral-powered sunblock, which won’t soak into the skin like chemical SPFs. Supergoop’s eye cream checks all the boxes, by giving you all the ingredients you look for in a standard eye cream, plus SPF 40 mineral defense.

Buy Now on Amazon: $38

Best Nighttime Eye Cream

A melange of plant extracts plus lavender and primrose oils, this overnight serum nourishes and fortifies the eyes while you sleep (which is to say, its powers are magnified as your body experiences cellular regeneration)—so you wake looking all the more alert and rested.

Buy Now on Ulta: $44

Best Eye Cream for Sensitive Skin

Cardon’s recipe helps nix dark circles, fine lines, and puffiness thanks to peptides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid. However, its use of soothing cactus extract makes it impossible to ignore for sensitive skin types, since cactus ranks so high as an anti-inflammatory. (Eat your heart out, aloe.)

Buy Now on Ulta: $44

Best Luxury Eye Cream

Every La Mer product uses the brand’s signature Miracle Broth, but this eye cream triples those powers for a highly concentrated, high-performance result.

Buy Now on Nordstrom: $260

Best Drugstore Eye Cream

All of CeraVe’s products are packed with ceramides, which help skin stay firm and resilient. Along with that, this one packs on hyaluronic acid to help fend off dark circles, puffiness, crow’s feet, and more.

Buy Now on Amazon: $15

Best Caffeinated Eye Cream

This gel cream jolts skin with a daily caffeine fix, to boost nutrient delivery to the eye area, while also instantly neutralizing any under eye baggage and dark circles. It also has hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and plump the area.

Buy Now on Amazon: $25

Best Beginner’s Eye Cream

Sephora

This low-cost, high-function eye cream harnesses peptides and caffeine to fortify the skin and boost nutrient delivery to the area—so that eye-area skin stays firmer and thicker for far longer (while also enjoying short-term benefits of disappearing dark circles and eye bags).

Buy Now on Sephora: $10

Best Moisturizer That Doubles as Eye Cream

Dr. Barbara Sturm has an outstanding eye cream, yes, but some people like to use one product to cover their entire face, including their eye area. For this, you want something densely concentrated and high performing, like Sturm’s own Super Anti-Aging Cream. Apply it at bedtime all over your face for an overnight skin-reviving miracle.

Buy Now on Nordstrom: $360

Best Marine-Powered Eye Cream

While this product’s use of squalane and peptides makes it a super hydrator and skin fortifier, we love it best for the inclusion of algae extract, a major defense against aging thanks to its ability to prevent collagen deterioration.

Buy Now on Sephora: $56

Most Innovative Eye Cream

La Prairie’s eye cream gets its ultra hydrating, strengthening, firming, and soothing powers from Swiss caviar. And in case you need to hear that again: Swiss. Caviar. That’s like rubbing gold on your eyes, and let’s not act surprised—the scientific lavishness works brilliantly.

Buy Now on Sephora: $415

Best Roll-On Eye Cream

Store this one in your fridge, and roll it on every morning for an instant lift and de-puffing—kind of like topical coffee that wakes eyes up on contact. (Dark circles get gone, too!)

Buy Now on Sephora: $25

Best Eye Patches

Amazon

Another product to store in your fridge and deploy whenever your eyes need an instant lifting, depuffing, and firming. Wear ‘em after a night of poor sleep, great revelry, or before a big date or meeting. They use collagen to smooth, caffeine to minimize puffiness, and yes, they use 24K and colloidal gold to get that lifting and firming effect.

Buy Now on Amazon: $75