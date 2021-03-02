The Best Men’s Face Masks for Keeping Yourself Safe

In the era of Covid-19, face masks have become the must-have accessory. Even relatively simple designs can help reduce the spread of infection, especially when used in conjunction with other sanitizing and social distancing measures. Of course, there’s no reason this everyday staple needs to look boring. In fact, there are now a spate of face masks on the market that promise to keep you both safe and looking sharp.

Cloth face masks actually date all the way back to the 5th century BC but have evolved quite a bit since then. Today, these nifty face coverings come in a myriad of materials, sizes, shapes and colors. You can even get masks that are conducive to covering big, bushy beards.

Considering you’ll likely be wearing a face mask for the foreseeable future, it’s worthwhile investing in a design that you actually want to wear. To help, we’ve curated some of the best face masks for men available on Amazon. You’re welcome.

1. EnerPlex 3-Ply Reusable Face Mask EnerPlex is tripling down on protection with its high-quality face mask. The three-ply design features an outer layer of 100 percent polyester, a middle layer of made of a cotton blend and an inner layer of extra-soft cotton that feels smooth against the skin. This makes it a great option for essential workers. The extra-large design is good for bigger faces and the stretch ear loops promise a snug and secure fit. Although it has three layers, the mask is still lightweight and can be used either indoors or outdoors. It can also be thrown in the washing machine after use for quick and easy cleaning. EnerPlex 3-Ply Reusable Face Mask: $24.95

2. Under Armour Adult Sports Mask If you’re a guy with an active lifestyle, Under Armour’s sports mask is a fantastic pick. Engineered to be worn while playing sports, it has a structured shape that sits slightly off your face for maximum breathability. The outer layer is water-resistant, while the interior lining and ear loops are crafted from Iso-Chill fabric to keep your face cool. There is also an anti-microbial treatment on the inside of the mask that will help keep it fresh and free of germs. You can wear this design all day without worry. Under Armour Adult Sports Mask: $44.99

3. Mashele XL Face Mask Designed for the bearded men in the mix, Mashele’s extra-large face mask promises to cover even the thickest patch of whiskers. Spanning 9 inches long by 8.5 inches wide, the double-sided design is 100 percent cotton to ensure it’s both lightweight and breathable. This means it’s perfect to wear while walking, skiing, motorcycling, hiking and more. This mask is also a great option for those who are slightly claustrophobic and need a little extra breathing room. It also comes in an array of colors, so you’re sure to find something that works with your wardrobe. Mashele XL Face Mask: $15.59