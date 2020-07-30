The Best Men’s Face Masks to Keep Your Complexion Smooth and Fresh

From time to time, we all need a little TLC. That’s nothing to be ashamed of. Pampering oneself is good for the body, mind and soul. And, despite what you may think, it doesn’t have to involve a whole day at the spa. You can achieve a zen-like state in your very own abode with nothing but a simple face mask.

Beyond their unequivocal calming effects, face masks work to rehydrate your skin and refresh your complexion. They come in many different types, from peel-off formulas to the ever-popular sheet masks, and contain a wide array of ingredients. Whatever skin issue you’re currently combating—acne, dryness, aging—rest assured there will be a mask to help.

We’ve select four of the best face masks on Amazon to get you started. Throw in a couple of candles and an Enya playlist, you’ve got a one-way ticket to chill town.

1. Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Peter Thomas Roth is an innovator in the beauty industry, consistently delivering breakthrough formulas to improve all types of skin. This cucumber gel mask is one such product. The gentle formula helps soothe and hydrate dry and/or damaged skin. Whether you’ve spent all day at the beach and got a little too sunkissed or recently gone for a face peel, this mask will give your mug the moisture it needs. In addition to the wonderfully aromatic cucumber, the gel features several other botanical extracts that each have their own benefits (and bouquets). There’s papaya to soften the skin, chamomile to calm, aloe vera to soothe, and more. Use this mask to say good riddance to dry, irritated skin. BUY NOW: $55.00

2. Boscia Luminizing Charcoal Mask Activated charcoal has been popping up in all kinds of beauty products recently, from toothpaste to soap. That’s because it has amazing detoxifying properties. It not only aids the removal of toxins but also gets rid of skin impurities, and is great for treating acne. That’s why this charcoal mask by Boscia has become a cult-favorite. It penetrates deep into your pores to absorb excess oil and impurities. That means far fewer blackheads and way smaller pores. Can we get an amen? Plus, you get to peel off this mask which is nothing short of satisfying. After use, you’ll be left with a bright, luminous complexion. BUY NOW: $34.00

3. Jaxon Lane Bro Mask Sheet masks have taken the skincare world by storm on account of their hydrating qualities. This particular hydrogel sheet mask was developed specifically for bros—because bros believe in good skin, too—and pretty much does it all. It’s got Vitamin B3 to give you a youthful glow, a little collagen to firm up your skin, along with a combination of green tea, ginger and licorice to give you a nice, even tone. Thanks to its thick gel-like texture, the ingredients will go deep into your skin for greater hydration. Futhermore, it’s bigger and more durable than other masks. It can fit a man-size face and won’t tear on application. BUY NOW: $28.00