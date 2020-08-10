The Best Face Moisturizers for Men, No Matter Your Skin Type

We all want dewy skin, but the older you get the harder this is to pull off. Luckily, there’s a variety of products that promise to make your skin look as fresh and vibrant as it did when you were younger. Chief among these is a high-quality face moisturizer.

Regardless of your skin type, be it dry or oily, you should moisturize every day. Moisturizers, specifically for your face, help keep your skin looking and feeling healthier. That’s the reason no grooming routine, no matter how rigorous, is complete without one. And when it comes to picking the right moisturizer, you’re going to want to take things like skin type, consistency, and things like SPF into account. After all, if you can find a moisturizer that will also block the damaging rays of the sun—then all the better.

If you’re looking to elevate your grooming regimen, then now is the time to invest in a high-quality face moisturizer. Here are four of the best Amazon has to offer.

1. Rugged & Dapper Face Moisturizer for Men While Rugged & Dapper’s name may be a tad over the top, its face moisturizer certainly isn’t. The brand’s offering is a great moisturizer that will leave your face looking fresh no matter how you’re feeling in the morning. But it won’t just hydrate; the moisturizer will also combat aging and help deal with blemishes. The product’s fast-absorbing, fragrance-free formula doesn’t hurt either. Rugged & Dapper Face Moisturizer for Men: $24.95

2. Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer First and foremost, you want a face moisturizer that actually moisturizes your skin. But if it can do other things too, then all the better. Jack Black’s not only leaves your skin looking and feeling healthier; it also protects it from the sun’s damaging UV rays. The cream, which contains blue algae extract and sea parsley, works as a sunscreen, with an SPF rating of 20. That’s the kind of daily protection that’ll keep sun damage at bay. Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer: $17.50

3. Marlowe. No. 123 Men’s Facial Moisturizer You need to moisturize regardless your skin type. You may think it’s necessary if you have oily skin, but trust us: It is. A lightweight moisturizer like Marlowe’s is perfect for those with this skin type. The cream will hydrate your skin without leaving it feeling greasy. It will also help regulate your skin so that its not producing more oil than necessary. Plus, its light aloe and citrus scent is a refreshing plus in the morning. Marlowe. No. 123 Men's Facial Moisturizer: $12.99