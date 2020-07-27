The Best Face Washes for Every Guy’s Daily Routine

There are a ton of superfluous grooming products on the market that one can happily live without. Face wash is not one of them. The tried-and-true bathroom companion rids your face of dirt, oil, pollutants and impurities that build up during any given day.

A cut above your standard bar of soap, these products have been specially formulated to give a deep clean while providing effective nourishment and moisturization. Since your facial skin is more delicate than the rest of your body, it’s worth investing a cleanser that will treat it right. Furthermore, pay special attention to your skin type—is it oily, dry or normal?—and pick a product that will work for you, not against you.

To get you started, we’ve selected four of the best face washes for men on Amazon. Since no two faces are the same, these products run the gamut, from multi-purpose washes to special pre-shave cleansers. Put your best face forward and incorporate one into your daily routine.

1. Rugged & Dapper Daily Face Wash Perfect for gents on the go, Rugged & Dapper’s multi-purpose face wash is a toner and exfoliator, too. That means you can do away with the extra products and steps in your daily skincare routine and instead use this all-in-one wash. Fit for all ages and skin types, the formula delivers a deep clean while removing the dirt, oil and grime that cause breakouts. The nutrient-rich ingredients—including aloe vera, vitamin C, willow bark and burdock root—will revitalize your complexion and lock in moisture. Meanwhile, the plant-based exfoliants will work to remove dead skin cells and prepare your face for a clean shave. This wash will have you looking, you guessed it, rugged and dapper. BUY NOW: $24.95

2. Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash A cleanser that’s packed with chemicals is so passé. Ursa Major’s face wash is formulated with naturally derived ingredients, including aloe, sugarcane, rice seed and coconut, to keep your skin happy while it delivers an invigorating cleanse. It also contains no petrochemicals, sulfates, synthetic fragrance or color. In English? It’s free from bad stuff. Compatible with any type of skin, the foaming wash has a delightful woody aroma and will give your face a thorough cleanse and exfoliation without stripping it of moisture or messing with the pH balance. It is also suitable for men or women. There’s a reason it’s called the Fantastic Face Wash, folks. BUY NOW: $28.00

3. Jack Black Daily Facial Cleanser With more than 20 years of experience, Jack Black is adept at creating effective and easy-to-use skincare products. Case in point: this two-in-one face wash that works as both a cleanser and toner. Free from colorants, fragrances and parabens, the PureScience formula will remove deep-down dirt and oil from your skin and leave it feeling hydrated and fresh. Great for sensitive skin, the wash also includes an array of natural ingredients that each have their own benefits: rosemary extract controls oiliness, aloe leaf softens the skin, witch hazel acts as an anti-irritant, chamomile reduces redness and sage leaf soothes. Made in the US, almost all Jack Black’s products are vegan and they get bonus points for the cool retro packaging. BUY NOW: $35.00