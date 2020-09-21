The Best Fire Extinguishers for Keeping Your Home Safe

In just three-and-a-half minutes, the heat from a house fire can reach over 1,100 degrees-Fahrenheit and create a deadly inferno. That’s why it’s imperative you keep a fire extinguisher in your home.

Invented in the 1800s, this portable fire protection device works to extinguish small flames and prevent fires from escalating into a larger uncontrollable blaze.

Each extinguisher is categorized and marked with pictograms depicting the types of fires it is approved to fight. Class A for “Ash” can be used on ordinary solid combustibles, Class B for “Barrel” is fit for flammable liquids and gases, and Class C for “Current” can handle energized electrical equipment. These are the most common types of fires at home, so you should opt for an ABC extinguisher. There are also Class D and Class K extinguishers that work on combustible metals or oils and fats, but these are used primarily in industrial facilities.

Here, we’ve selected four of the best fire extinguishers available on Amazon to keep you and your family safe.

1. First Alert Fire Extinguisher First Alert launched the very first residential smoke alarm in 1958 and is one of the country’s most trusted brands in home safety. Its heavy-duty ABC fire extinguisher, the PRO5, can effectively handle all types of common household fires, including wood and paper, burning liquids, and electrical fires. It features durable all-metal construction and is fitted with a sturdy metal valve (not plastic) so it will stand the test of time. In fact, you can keep the same extinguisher and simply have a certified professional recharge it for about half the cost of a new extinguisher. It uses mono ammonium phosphate extinguishing agent to fight the fires and weighs a total of 5 pounds. First Alert Fire Extinguisher: $49.97

2. Amerex B500 Fire Extinguisher Amerex B500 fire extinguisher could’ve easily been our top pick. Like the PRO5, it’s crafted from hardwearing metal and has a reliable aluminum valve. It also weighs the same (5 pounds) and can fight all the same types and sizes of fires. The extinguisher has a 14 second discharge time to give you quick assistance in a pinch. It can also be recharged by a professional after all the dry chemical has been expended. Best of all, the extinguisher comes with a mounting bracket that allows you to display it in a spot that’s easy and quick to access. Amerex B500 Fire Extinguisher: $50.65

3. Kidde Pro 210 Fire Extinguisher Kiddie’s quick and powerful fire extinguisher is perfect when you need assistance in a snap. It discharges dry chemicals in just 13 to 15 seconds and is one of the fastest extinguishers on our list. With an operating pressure of 100 PSI it can also cover a range of 10 to 15 feet and is fitted with a pressure gauge that provides at-a-glance status (e.g. when it’s charged and ready for use). The lightweight extinguisher tips the scales at 4 pounds and is suitable for use on trash, wood, paper, liquids, gases and energized electrical equipment. It also features an instruction label that clearly shows the steps required to operate the extinguisher, so anyone can use it. Kidde Pro 210 Fire Extinguisher: $50.86