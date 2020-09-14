The Best Fire Starter Squares to Light Up Your Grill or Campfire

Starting a fire doesn’t always go as planned. It may seem straightforward enough: Grab some kindling, strike a match and voila. But in reality a variety of outside factors can hurt your chances of getting a rolling blaze going, like wet branches or too little tinder. That’s where a good fire starter square comes in.

A fire starter square looks unassuming enough. Little more than a cube made of recycled wood chips and wax, it doesn’t seem like the sort of thing that can help a grill or bonfire roar to life. But in reality a few of these can be a real game changer, as they’re easily combustible and can help get a fire going in a pinch. Plus, most will ignite even when they’re wet, so you won’t have to worry about environmental factors.

Like anything else, it’s important to do your research before you buy a pack of fire starter squares, as they’re not one size fit all. Some will burn for longer than others, for instance, which may not be to everyone’s preference. Here, four of the tops on Amazon to choose from.

1. Meeco’s Red Devil Firelighting Squares Sometimes you need a fire starter square that can burn for just a bit longer, just to make sure your bonfire or grill is fully up and running. Meeco’s squares are the best in that regard, as each can stay ablaze for up to 12 minutes. The box comes with 144 squares total, which means you’ll be set for a while. And, of course, they’ll light even when wet. Meeco's Red Devil Firelighting Squares: $20.98

2. Bangerz Sunz Fire Starter Squares Looking to cut down on your carbon footprint? You’ll want to get a set of Bangerz Sunz’s fire starter squares then, as they’re made of nontoxic, eco-friendly wood chips and wax, so they let out 80 percent less carbon monoxide than others. You can purchase the squares in a box of 48 or 144. Which one you purchase depends on how often you see yourself getting a campfire or grill going in the near future. Bangerz Sunz Fire Starter Squares: $19.88

3. Midwest Hearth Fire Starter Squares If you want to get a fire going in no time, then Midwest Hearth’s set of starter squares is the way to go. It takes one-tenth of a second for these cubes to light, and they’ll burst into flames even when wet. Made of wood chips, paraffin wax and recycled newspaper, they burn for about 10 minutes each. You can also budget how big or how small you want your square to be, as they aren’t precut—simply break off a square or two from the larger wafer and light. Midwest Hearth Fire Starter Squares: $23.95