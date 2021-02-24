The Best Flatware Organizer to Keep Your Utensils Right Where You Need Them

Ask any chef and they’ll tell you that one easy way to improve your efficiency in the kitchen is to be organized. And this bit of advice doesn’t just apply to pots, pans and knives either, it applies to everything, even flatware. This is why you might want to add a flatware organizer to your kitchen.

Because of their shape and size, forks, knives and spoons tend to shift around each time you open or close a drawer. But an organizer makes sure everything stays in its place, with demarcated areas for each piece of flatware. And while they all function the same, for the most part, you’ll want to consider factors like style and size when picking yours out.

If you’re tired of frantically searching for a utensil in your messy flatware drawer, the time is right to invest in an organizer. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer The flatware organizer is a piece of kitchenware that hasn’t evolved too much in recent decades and with good reason—it doesn’t have to. If you’re looking for a classic-style model, you can’t do much better than this organizer. It features seven main compartments, along with two slide-out sections, so you have more than enough room for all your utensils, along with your chef knives and other pieces of cookware. Thanks to its elegant bamboo construction and slide-out sections, it’s also likely to blend in seamlessly with nearly any kitchen. Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer: $25.47

2. RMR Home Bamboo Flatware Drawer Organizer Not all drawers are the same. RMR knows this, which is why its organizer has two slide-out sections. These segments ensure that the organizer will fit in any kitchen drawer no matter how narrow or wide it may be. The slide-out sections also mean that bigger items, like ladles or can openers, can be neatly stored in the same drawer with the rest of your flatware. Its simple, no-fuss design also allows it to blend in with most kitchens. RMR Home Bamboo Flatware Drawer Organizer: $25.99

3. Sorbus Flatware Drawer Organizer If you’re skeptical of what a flatware organizer can do for you, let us direct your attention towards this model from Sorbus. The brand’s plastic organizer isn’t the most eye-catching model out there, but it’s effective and easier to clean than wooden options. It has fewer compartments than other selections on this list, but thanks to two slide-out sections there should still be plenty of room for all your utensils. Also nice is a soft-grip material at the bottom of each compartment that ensures nothing slides around when you open or close a drawer. Sorbus Flatware Drawer Organizer: $18.49