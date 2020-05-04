The Best Flexible Boning Knives to Make Cutting Meat a Cinch

Eating a delicious cut of meat is a joy for carnivores, but even the least squeamish among them may not enjoy the grisly process of cutting steak, chicken or pork away from bone. But a dedicated boning knife can help make all the difference.

Boning knives generally have a straight edge and a razor-sharp point for piercing tough skin. They have a thin and flexible blade that can be easily maneuvered around the meat and bones without destroying the cut. Indeed, a good boning knife will allow you to remove unwanted bones and cartilage and keep the rest of the meat intact.

As with any knife, to pick a good one, you need to pay special attention to the material used and the overall construction of the blade. Unfortunately, there are some knives on the market that are about as useful as the pile of bones they’re intended to remove. To help you cut through the duds, we’ve selected four of the best boning knives that will help you slice with precision.

1. Wusthof Classic Boning Knife Wusthof knows knives. Case in point: this extra-thin 6-inch boning knife which is both deadly sharp and perfectly flexible. Forged from specially tempered high carbon steel—like most premium Japanese knives—the blade features precision edge technology that makes it 20 percent sharper than regular models. Being full tang, the blade goes through to the handle and is secured by three rivets. This affords an incredible amount of control while slicing. The knife is also equipped with a finger guard and a signature bolster end cap for added balance and protection. Pros: Its superb construction means it’ll last ages. Cons: Since it’s full tang, it may not be as flexible as some of the other knives on this list. BUY NOW

2. Mercer Flexible Boning Knife Mercer’s 6-inch boning knife helps you carve meats in the utmost comfort. Crafted from high carbon forged steel from Germany, the full tang blade has a taper-ground edge for added stability and increased efficiency. On top of that, the ergonomically designed Santoprene handle allows you to cut away all day with no wrist fatigue. The knife has a Rockwell Hardness Scale rating 58 which means it’ll hold its edge for long-lasting sharpness. Pros: The high-grade steel is resistant to rust, corrosion, stains and discoloration. Cons: You need to wash the knife by hand. BUY NOW: $25.99

3. Victorinox Curved Boning Knife Handcrafted by the knife experts at Victorinox, this 6-inch boning knife features a lightweight stainless steel blade with a curved edge. This means you can smoothly cut around intricate bones in more delicate cuts of meat. The ergonomic Fibrox Prod handle is non-slip, so you’ll have a tight grip even when it’s wet, and the knife is nicely balanced between handle and blade. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe. Pros: It’s the least expensive option on the list. Cons: Some people may prefer a sturdier blade. BUY NOW: $27.94