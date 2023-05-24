The 10 Best Floor Lamps, From Traditional Swing-Arms to Statement-Making Arcs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

You can fill a room with all the stylish furniture your heart desires, but without proper lighting, the effect will fall flat. Lamps, chandeliers, and sconces—and the level of brightness they emit—has an enormous impact on our moods. They set the tone of a space, which could be intimate and romantic, light and optimistic, or warm and cozy.

Whenever I’m fluffing up my New York City apartment for company, the lighting concept is always top of mind. Unless it’s an exceptional pendant light or chandelier, I generally loathe overhead lighting, and so it’s always lamps to the rescue. There are different varieties, of course, but floor lamps are what I gravitate toward. Why? They literally stand alone (there’s no need for a coffee table or mantle), adding an interesting element to any room.

The sheer variety of floor lamps out there can feel slightly overwhelming. And when you cross-pollinate types of lamps and decor styles, the options seem to multiply infinitely. Our best suggestion? Start by measuring how much space you have, then consult our handy list here.

We sourced the best floor lamps out there, from statement-making, sculptural pieces to timeless and traditional options. Go on, create the lighting concept of your dreams.

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Floor Lamps:

Size: The average floor lamp is between 5 and 6 feet high, which should accommodate just about any ceiling. Your primary concern with height will be making sure your floor lamp looks proportional to your other furniture and other pieces in a given space. It shouldn’t block artwork on the walls, for example. And the width will be critical in determining if you have enough floor space for your lamp. Be sure to look at the overall dimensions, not just the width of the base, especially if the lamp has a large shade or a curved stand.

Material: Floor lamps come in different materials from metal and brass to ceramics and woven rattan. What they are made of, of course, will influence the look and feel of a room. The weight is also a crucial factor to consider. For example, a lamp with a marble base is far heavier than one constructed from hollow metal or wood. Additionally, the fabric of your lamp shade is key—linen and woven fabrics read more traditional, while rattan, metal, and glass make more of a statement.

Design: Believe it or not, there are at least 10 different types of floor lamps, from traditional club floor lamps and arc styles (with a curved stand) to tower lamps, tree lamps, and more. A quick online search will help you get a sense of all your different options—and there are a lot. From there, you’ll want to determine if you want a piece that blends perfectly with the aesthetic you’ve already established.

Best Tree Floor Lamp

We love that Soho House Home’s decor and furniture are inspired by the different Soho House locations around the world. This tree lamp—inspired by the 1960s look of White City House in London—sits on a luxe marble base with six elevated orbs enveloped in brass settings. The design is mid-century modern with an emphasis on the modern—perfect for sleek spaces in need of some serious glow.

Dimensions: 14.2 x 68.9 x 14.2 inches.

Materials: Brass and marble.

Voltage: 110-120 volts.

Weight: 38.6 pounds.

Style: Mid-century modern.

Buy Now on Soho Home: $895

Best Club Floor Lamp

The club lamp is the most straightforward style of floor lamp, consisting of a straight base and one shade directly centered above it. We like this one from Rejuvenation, as it’s the ultimate way to elevate a very simple design with luxurious, thoughtful details. From the linen drum shade to the chain pulls and high-shine finish, this sleek lamp will upgrade any space. Plus, we love that you can choose from three different shade-and-base color combinations.

Dimensions: 20 x 62 inches.

Materials: Brass and linen.

Wattage: 60 watts maximum.

Weight: 18 pounds.

Style: Traditional.

Buy Now on Rejuvenation: $649

Best Swing-Arm Floor Lamp

If your favorite cozy reading corner could use a little extra brightness, consider a swing-arm floor lamp. This style features a straight base with a moveable arm that allows you to, well, swing the location of the light wherever you need it. And this one from Serena & Lily is both versatile and stylish. It will add a classic touch to your office, living room, or den—thanks to a polished finish and small profile that will fit just about anywhere.

Dimensions: 17 x 57.25 inches.

Materials: Brass.

Wattage: 60 watts maximum.

Weight: 19 pounds.

Style: Traditional.

Buy Now on Serena & Lily: $598

Best Arc Floor Lamp

Arc floor lamps are a staple of mid-century modern design—unmistakable due to their long curved base. The types of light and shades can vary widely, so you’ve got plenty of options if you’re looking for a lamp that’s perfect for casting a glow over your sofa or reading area. Just rememberthat the arc lamps take up considerable space, so plan accordingly. We love the drama of this brass option with a large drum shade from Arhaus, complete with a grounding marble base.

Dimensions: 70.75 x 82.5 x 20 inches.

Materials: Marble, brass, and cotton.

Wattage: 60 watts maximum.

Weight: 61 pounds.

Style: Mid-century modern.

Buy Now on Arhaus: 1,099 $799

Best Tripod Floor Lamp

For those with more floor space available, a tripod floor lamp provides an interesting alternative to a classic base. This contemporary lamp from Pottery Barn features three legs that intersect, along with a brass detail and a large linen shade. It’s also hugely versatile, reminding us of something you’d find in the living room of a Nancy Meyers film.

Dimensions: 21.5 x 60 x 21.5 inches.

Materials: Metal, brass, and linen.

Wattage: 150 watts maximum.

Weight: 5.5 pounds.

Style: Contemporary.

Buy Now on Pottery Barn: $309

Best Upholstered Floor Lamp

Perhaps the most statement-making lamp in our roundup, this cylindrical floor lamp is upholstered in velvet. It will definitely draw the eye in any room. Plus, the matching upholstered shade is playful and unusual. Create contrast by placing this lamp in a neutral room, where it will become the focal point—and a conversation-starter.

Dimensions: 21 x 65 inches.

Materials: Velvet.

Wattage: 60 Watts maximum.

Weight: N/A.

Style: Contemporary.

Buy Now on Anthropologie: $898

Most Functional Floor Lamp

The ultimate small-space find on our list, this marble-base floor lamp from Etta Avenue is also a tiny side table. Set this one up next to your couch or favorite cozy chair for a reading light that doubles as the perfect place to set your evening cocktail or afternoon tea. The glass orb and sleek metal stand make this a versatile style that will work with just about any design aesthetic.

Dimensions: 15.75 x 66.5 x 19 inches.

Materials: Metal, glass, and marble.

Wattage: 60 watt maximum.

Weight: 36.5 pounds.

Style: Contemporary.

Buy Now on Wayfair: $266

Best Linear Floor Lamp

Stylish and minimal, we love the unusual vertical design of this floor lamp from West Elm. It features a LED unique bulb that never needs to be replaced, with a lifespan of over 20,000 hours. Note that this lamp is more bright than it is warm, and will provide significant white light in any room.

Dimensions: 12 x 58 inches.

Materials: Iron, brass, and acrylic.

Wattage: LED light fully integrated.

Weight: N/A.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on West Elm: $399

Best Sculptural Floor Lamp

Believe it or not, Urban Outfitters is a phenomenal source for sophisticated, statement-making lighting. This double-base, sculptural floor lamp, for example, will be a focal point in any room, with its curving, asymmetrical shape and frosted glass orbs. We love the unusual design and soft glow this lamp provides, perfect for an eclectic room or a minimal space that needs a burst of character.

Dimensions: 15.5 x 70.5 x 20 inches.

Materials: Wood and glass.

Wattage: 60 watts maximum.

Weight: 21 pounds.

Style: Contemporary.

Buy Now on Urban Outfitters: $449

Best Fabric Floor Lamp

BulbSquare Minimalist Fabric Floor Lamp

This unique floor lamp combines a minimalist aesthetic with interesting texture. The twisted shape reminds us of a candy wrapper—in the best way, of course. At almost 10 inches wide, this tubular lamp can nestle neatly into small spaces. It comes in three sizes, which can be clustered together to create a striking art piece.

Dimensions: 9.84 x 57.87 inches.

Materials: Fabric, wood, and iron.

Voltage: 110V-120 volts; 220V-240 volts.

Weight: N/A.

Style: Contemporary.

Buy Now on BulbSquare: $730