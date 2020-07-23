The Best Flute Glasses for Champagne, Prosecco and More

The many different wine and cocktail glasses you’ve seen aren’t just for show. A lot of them actually serve a specific purpose. Just as drinks differ, so can the vessels you drink them from. And if you’re a fan of Champagne, Prosecco or other sparkling wines, you’re going to want to have a few flute glasses in your arsenal.

Dating back to the 1700s, the flute glass is perfect for a number of alcoholic beverages with a little fizz. Its long slender bowl, which curves inward ever so slightly near the top, helps your drink—which can include certain fruit beers—maintain its carbonation by minimizing the surface area of the liquid. The stem, meanwhile, allows you to hold the glass comfortably without warming up your drink.

If you’ve got a party coming up, or if you just want to enjoy some bubbly by yourself, then now’s a great time to invest in a set of flute glasses. Here are four of the very best on Amazon.

1. Marquis by Waterford Markham Flute Special occasions call for special glasses. For these moments, Marquis by Waterford’s flutes are just what you’re looking for. Made from lead-free crystal, each vessel features an elegant, diamond pattern carved into the lower half of the bowl. The stem has a nice sculptural look, too, adding to the overall look of the glass. One thing to note: You’ll definitely want to wash this set-of-four by hand. BUY NOW: $87.00

2. Schott Zwiesel Tritan Crystal Champagne Flute A Champagne flute should be stylish, and that’s just want Schott Zwiesel’s glasses are. The brand’s vessel looks like a traditional flute, except with subtle, rounded angles rather than the more common soft, gradual curve. This design touch also means the glass will work for more formal events, too. Additionally, this set includes six different glasses, which is perfect if you’re throwing a party or large gathering. BUY NOW: $83.95

3. Elixir Glassware Champagne Flutes When you think of a Champagne flute chances are you’re thinking of a glass with smooth, subtle curves. That’s not the case with Elixir Glassware’s vessel, which has a bowl with a flat bottom. Though a little unorthodox, the design touch gives the glass some personality and ensures it looks anything but generic. The pair of glasses is made from lead-free crystal, and while they’re not particularly fragile, you should still wash them by hand. BUY NOW