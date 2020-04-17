The Best Foam Rollers to Relax Your Muscles After a Workout

Just had a great workout? Well, you’ll want to do it all over again, and one of the best ways to ensure a successful routine tomorrow is by using a recovery device like a foam roller today. Taking a few minutes with one of these right after you’ve hit the weights can help curb muscle soreness, making sure you’re ready to go again tomorrow.

How it works and how much it helps depends on your device—and workout—of choice, but the long and short of it is this: When you exercise hard, you create small tears in your muscles. These tiny breaks can take some time to repair and grow back stronger, creating delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS) in the interim. Rollers, if used right after a high intensity workout, can help to ease the pain.

They can even help warm your body up before your next training session. Whatever your exercise goals, here are a few rollers that will help you kick your regimen up a notch.

1. Epitomie Fitness Vibra Vibrating Foam Roller The Vibra foam roller from Epitomie Fitness is no one-trick pony. In fact, it has four different massage intensities, from 900 to 3600 revolutions per minute. Power it up, select your level of choice via an LED screen at one end of the device, and you’re off—just make sure it’s charged up beforehand. Vibra has four hours of battery life, more than enough to get you through your rollout, but the LED panel also shows what charge percentage you’re at just in case. The roller’s many indentations, meanwhile, are designed to dig in and work your muscles out even further. Pros: There are plenty of massaging options to choose from. Cons: Beginners may have a harder time navigating which frequency best suits them. BUY NOW: $84.03

2. Monument Vibrating Foam Roller This foam roller has virtually all the bells and whistles you’ll need for a successful rollout. For one, it has not one but three different frequencies to choose from, depending on whether you’re planning on (or just had) a high- or low-intensity exercise. For another, its design features a series of knobs that help to drive the massage vibrations into your muscles. A groove in the center is another plus, as it can both fit your spine and help reduce tension in your Achilles tendon. Pros: The C-shaped curve helps isolate spots that other rollers can’t. Cons: You’ll have to remember to recharge it. BUY NOW: $139.97

3. Vybe Massage Gun If you’re looking for something that’s less foam roller and more massage gun, then look no further than Vybe, which comes equipped with nine different vibration speeds and five different heads. Different components are meant for different muscle groups, with some delivering a deep tissue massage experience to your tired joints. It’s also relatively quiet compared to other vibrating rollers and guns out there, so you won’t risk bothering any of your gym compatriots (or roommates) when you use it. Pros: You can experiment by targeting muscles at varying vibrations and with different massage heads. Cons: Some may find changing the heads over and over tiresome. BUY NOW: $197.97