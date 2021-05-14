The Best Folding Utility Tables for Every Purpose and Occasion

Whether you’re indoors, in the backyard or in the garage, having a spare surface on hand is a gamechanger for domestic life. This is especially true if that table is a folding utility table.

As their name suggests, folding utility tables are specifically designed to be adaptable to a variety of situations and uses. They can serve as dining tables for your backyard barbecue, a stable (and easy to clean) surface for arts and craft projects or even as temporary storage zones. And because they can be folded up, they’re easy to take down and put away once you’re done using them. When it comes to picking the right folding utility table for your life, you’ll want to consider factors like size, material and, perhaps most important of all, durability. What these workhorses lack in aesthetics, they should make up for in longevity, so you’ll want to choose a version that’s built to last.

If you’re looking for a multi-functional table for the home, a folding utility table is exactly what you want. Here are some of the best models currently available on Amazon.

1. Best Choice Products Heavy-Duty Folding Table While they all basically function the same, not all folding utility tables are created equal. Best Choice Product’s model includes everything you could want. With a length of 6 feet, it’s large, but its top-notch plastic and metal parts fold up nice and tight for easy storage and transportation. Another plus is that it’s easy to clean, as all you need to do is hose or wipe down it down before storing it away. Best Choice Products Heavy-Duty Folding Table: $84.99

2. Vingli Portable Folding Table At this point, most folding utility tables have a surface made of plastic. That doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with tables made from other materials. This model from Vingli is crafted from aluminum which gives it a classic aesthetic. The one knock against this model may be its size—it’s only 4 feet long—but that also gives it unmatched portability. Vingli Portable Folding Table: $42.99

3. Cosco Products Deluxe Folding Table Today’s folding tables are much stronger than their predecessors. But even among today’s models, Cosco’s stands out. The company’s stately model features a locking system that ensures you won’t feel any wobble when using it. That lock also keeps the table secure when it’s being transported, something anyone who’s ever had a table unexpectedly open on them knows is vital. Completing the package is a lightly textured surface that can be cleaned with a simple wipe down. Cosco Products Deluxe Folding Table: $59.26