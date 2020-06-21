The Best Food Processors for Chopping, Shredding, Blending and More

A food processor doesn’t seem like much from the outside but, boy, can looks be deceiving. This versatile workhorse can tackle all kinds of tough kitchen tasks, including shredding, slicing, pureeing and juicing. You can make anything, from dips and marinades to baby food and ice cream. Indeed, the food processor brings a whole new meaning to multipurpose.

Food processors are fitted with an electric motor—usually somewhere between 500 and 1,00 watts—which powers the ultra-sharp blades through even the toughest ingredients, like nuts and ice. The bowls vary in size and capacity can range from 2 to 16 cups. Obviously, the larger options are great for batch cooking, but they can take up a fair bit of counter space.

As with any kitchen appliance, it’s worthwhile investing in a high-quality machine that will last rather than something that’s sure to burn out quickly. To help you with this all-important decision, we’ve rounded up four of the best food processors on Amazon to help make easy work of your kitchen prep.

1. Breville 12-Cup Food Processor Breville pulled no punches when it came to powering this food processor. The high-octane design is the most powerful on this list and features a gutsy 1,000-watt induction motor that will make mincemeat of almost any ingredient. It comes with a micro-serrated S-blade for chopping and mixing, as well as an adjustable slicing disc that has 24 different settings, from paper-thin (0.3 mm) to thick cut (8 mm). Despite all of this, the design is relatively compact and won’t take up much space on your benchtop. Thanks to the large 5-inch-wide feed shoot, you won’t have to precut many ingredients and the plastic bowl can hold up to 12 cups. BUY NOW: $299.95

2. Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor Cuisinart’s food processor is by far the most stylish on our list. It delivers all the functionality and tech you would expect without sacrificing any style points. The striking design features a brushed stainless-steel base and can be finished in an array of trendy colors. Powered by a 720-watt motor, it can blitz all manner of produce with the touch of a button. It comes with a standard 4 mm slicing disc, a medium shredding disc and a stainless-steel chopping/mixing blade, so it’s also plenty versatile. On the larger end of the spectrum, its bowl can hold up to 14 cups. BUY NOW: $209.99

3. Braun 12-Cup Food Processor If you plan to do your processing in the early morning but don’t want to wake up the rest of the family, Braun’s ultra-quiet food processor is the model for you. It can chop, slice, whisk and knead while emitting very few decibels. It even has a juicer attachment, so you can surprise your sleepy family with fresh OJ. Fitted with a 600-watt motor, the machine can hit 11 different speeds to give you more control over performance. With a 12-cup capacity, it’s not the biggest processor, nor the most powerful. But the model’s low-key hum might be enough to make anyone forget its drawbacks. BUY NOW: $189.95