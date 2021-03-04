The Best Foosball Tables to Complete to Your Game Room

Foosball was officially invented in 1921, and since then it’s been a mainstay of American culture. The beloved table-top game offers a balance of physical activity, focus and skill. It’s a great way to sharpen your reaction speeds and motor skills while challenging your critical thinking. It can also be played after a few drinks and is a great activity at parties.

More importantly, foosball is suitable for all ages, which means it’s a worthy investment for any household. In fact, it makes a great family bonding activity. Most full-size foosball tables typically measure 56 inches long by 30 inches wide, but dimensions vary from brand to brand. As you may expect, not all foosball tables are created equal and you need to pay attention to construction and materials.

To ensure you score a winning table, we’ve curated four of the best available on Amazon to add to your man cave, game room or den.

1. ESPN 56-Inch Foosball Table ESPN is synonymous will all things sports and its stylish foosball table promises to turn any game room into a bona fide sports center. It’s crafted from MDF wood and features a PVC laminate finish that can withstand thousands of matches. Spanning 56 inches long by 29 inches wide, it weighs 92 pounds and features 26 handpainted players attached to chrome-plated metal rods. The table is also fitted with cross braces, supports and levelers to keep things nice and still even during the most nail-biting matches. Naturally, the ESPN colors and logo have been incorporated into the design. ESPN 56-Inch Foosball Table: $319.99

2. Rally and Roar 56-Inch Foosball Table While some foosball tables err on the side of tacky, Rally and Roar’s design is anything but. It’s crafted from handsome dark wood and has a classy overall feel. In fact, even the handles, which attach to chrome-plated steel rods, are made from wood and feel extra nice to the touch. It also has a traditional wood bead score counter. Measuring 56 inches long by 30 inches wide, this foosball table tips the scales at just shy of 75 pounds. It also features ramped playfield edges to ensure that the ball is always in motion. Rally and Roar 56-Inch Foosball Table: $349.99

3. Kick Legend 55-Inch Foosball Table Kick’s foosball table was developed by a recognized Foosball enthusiast, who played the sport for some 25 years. As such, it is a high-quality design focused on precision. At 143 pounds, it’s the heaviest table on this list and delivers when it comes to durability. The 55-inch wooden table is fitted with premium bearings and sturdy 5-inch leg levelers to ensure everything stays even. The chrome-plated stainless steel rods support 26 uniformed men and are fitted with easy-grip handles for quick and easy maneuverability. Kick Legend 55-Inch Foosball Table: $619.85