The Best Foot Exfoliators for Impossibly Smooth Toes, Soles and Heels

We humans quite literally put our feet through their paces. In fact, the average American walks roughly two miles every day, and with all that pressure, the skin on our soles and heels can harden and thicken. Fortunately, there is a spate of exfoliating products on the market to specifically treat rough, callused feet.

Foot exfoliators fall into two main categories: chemical and manual. As its moniker implies, a chemical exfoliator generally contains acids that dissolve the connection between skin cells and encourage dead skin to shed. These products also typically include a skin softener to help restore the skin.

A manual exfoliator, on the other hand, requires you to remove dead skin build-up with a special paddle, sponge or another device. While this does require a little elbow grease, it can be quite satisfying to remove the calluses yourself.

If your feet are in need of a little TLC, we’ve pulled together some of the best foot exfoliators on Amazon that will leave your feet feeling impossibly smooth.

1. Lavinso Foot Peel Mask Lavinso’s foot exfoliator is one of the most convenient on the market. It’s essentially a peel mask that’s been shaped into little booties, which you can easily slip onto your feet. There’s no painful scrubbing or filing required. You simply wear the booties for an hour and let the all-natural ingredients moisturize and exfoliate your skin. This means you can literally put your feet up while the mask gets your dry or cracked feet feeling soft and smooth again. Lavinso Foot Peel Mask: $27.95

2. Bliss Exfoliating Foot Cream Keeping on top of your foot care will ensure cracks and calluses never get out of hand. An easy way to do this is to incorporate a daily exfoliating cream into your routine. This restorative formula by Bliss is a great option. Featuring softening aloe leaf and cooling peppermint, it will slough off dead skin cells to smooth, hydrate and refresh rough or dry feet. The vegan formula is also cruelty-free and features no harmful parabens. Bliss says your soles will be noticeably soft and silky after a single application, so just imagine what using this cream every day will achieve. Bliss Exfoliating Foot Cream: $10.00

3. Rikans Foot File This nifty foot file by Rikans is ideal for those with callus-prone feet. Although some stomachs may turn at the thought, it’s essentially a Microplane for your feet that removes any rough spots. Crafted from surgical-grade stainless steel, the file can shave of dead skin build-up in a snap and works on either dry or wet feet. This tool does require a little more skill and effort than some of the other options on this list, but it imparts an amazing level of smoothness in no time at all. Some people can also find it quite satisfying to use. Rikans Foot File: $8.95