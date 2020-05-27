The Best French Press Coffee Makers for Making Cafe-Quality Brews

Favored by coffee connoisseurs the world over, a French press is a small-batch coffee maker that delivers flavorful cups of joe with minimal effort. The no-fuss brewing method simply requires you to add course coffee grounds to the carafe with hot water, steep for four minutes, then strain and pour. A top-notch French press can also pull double-duty as a cold-brew coffee maker. The concept is the same, except that you add cold water instead of hot and leave the grounds to steep for 8 hours rather than a few minutes.

This straightforward and gentle brewing process doesn’t scald the beans nor does it require you to perfect any difficult techniques, which means you’ll be serving up cafe-quality coffee in no time. Just make sure you start with a good French press coffee maker, like one of the four listed below. This curated quartet represents the best French press coffee makers on Amazon to ensure you get the ultimate caffeine fix.

1. Stanley French Press 48 Ounce Designed for coffee enthusiasts who require a cup of joe in tow at all times, Stanley’s French press keeps your brew hot for four hours or cool for nine hours. The durable design features two layers of 18/10 stainless steel and a tight seal to provide double vacuum insulation. This makes it an ideal companion for camping, fishing or hiking. It can hold 48 ounces of delicious coffee and its mesh plunger ensures the grounds will stay out of each cup. Every piece of the French press is also dishwasher safe, so you can clean up easily once you return from your outing. Pros: A testament to its solid construction, this coffee maker comes with a lifetime warranty. Cons: It may not be sophisticated enough to live atop your kitchen bench. BUY NOW: $56.67

2. Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker Touted as the original French press, Bodum’s Chambord coffee maker was designed in the ‘50s to honor the iconic Château de Chambord in France and has not changed a bit from its initial design. The glass and steel construction boasts the same high-quality craftsmanship of yore and will hold up to years of brewing. The generous, shatterproof glass carafe can fit 51 ounces or roughly 12 cups of brewed coffee, which makes it perfect if you’re entertaining or like to drink java all day long. The stainless steel filter not only separates the ground coffee beans but it’s also completely taste-free, so you get an impeccable brew every time. Pros: Its large volume will keep you caffeinated all day. Cons: It has no thermal insulation, which means this coffee maker won’t keep your brew as hot as the other models on this list. BUY NOW: $43.61

3. Coffee Gator French Press Coffee Maker One of the best things about a French press coffee maker is the fact that it doesn’t hog counter space like a drip machine. This svelte 34-ounce design is living proof. Of course, just because it’s the smallest on this list doesn’t make it any less mighty. Featuring double-walled 304 stainless steel, it’s 33 percent thicker and 20 percent heavier than its competition. This means it’s tough-as-nails, rust-proof and won’t shatter like glass if you drop it. What’s more, it features a double filtration system that delivers a full-bodied brew that’s entirely free from sediment. And courtesy of its top-notch insulation, each brew will stay warm for hours. In addition to the coffee maker, you also get a mini canister to store your beans. Pros: At $36, it represents great value. Cons: It holds the least amount of coffee of the makers on this list. BUY NOW: $35.99