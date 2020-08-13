The Best Fruit Teas for a Flavorful Alternative to Black Tea

Tea has been around for thousands of years now, so it makes sense that, by now, humans have invented a slew of different varieties. There are green teas, black teas, Oolong teas and, for those who like a bit of extra flavor, fruit teas.

The category of fruit teas is itself a wide-ranging one, so there’s something here for pretty much everybody. Fruit teas can include pineapple, blueberry, pomegranate, peach, raspberry and strawberry flavors. It really comes down to personal preference—if you have a favorite fruit, chances are there’s a tea for that. A good fruit tea variety pack will let you sample many different kinds of fruit teas, making it a great starting point for those who are interested.

Fruit teas can be served hot or cold, and contain many of the same beneficial antioxidants as other teas. Which fruit tea you choose and how you prepare it is completely up to you, of course, but it’s worth investing in a good starter pack to get you started. Here, four of the best on Amazon.

1. Celestial Seasonings Fruit Tea Sampler If the idea of fruit teas intrigues you but you’re not sure where to start, then Celestial Seasoning’s sampler should be your first purchase. The Amazon package comes with six sampler boxes, which contain five different flavors of fruit tea each. The tea itself contains no artificial flavoring or preservatives, and the tea bags are made with sustainability in mind. Celestial Seasonings Fruit Tea Sampler: $13.44

2. Tiesta Tea Loose Leaf Blueberry Hibiscus Herbal Tea If you’ve been brewing tea for a while now and you know you like blueberry teas—and you know your way around an infuser—then Tiesta Tea’s blueberry tin is ideal. It contains 50 cups worth of loose leaf tea made from blueberries, elderberries and hibiscus petals. Of course, while the flavor will be stronger and no tea bag means less environmental waste, it can be a trickier to prepare for beginners. Tiesta Tea Loose Leaf Blueberry Hibiscus Herbal…: $9.46

3. Teavana Beach Bellini Teavana’s Beach Bellini pack evokes summertime and the beach. It’s a blend of pineapple, papaya, mango, rose petals and orange peel, all ethically sourced using responsible farming practices. The box comes with four of the packs, and each contains 12 tea bags of the Beach Bellini mix. In other words, you’ll be set on this blend for a while. Teavana Beach Bellini: $21.88