The Best Gaming Microphones So You Can Talk Trash While You Dominate Fortnite

It used to be that all you needed to game was a TV and a gaming system, but that’s changed over the last couple of console generations. Nowadays, if you play multiplayer games like Fortnite, League of Legends or Call of Duty, then you’re going to want to make sure you have a top-rate microphone.

We know what you’re thinking: Do I really need a microphone for gaming? If you plan on playing games with friends over the internet, then yes, you do. Sure, you could use a gaming headset, but a dedicated microphone will make sure everyone can clearly hear each word you say as you tackle each new mission or (virtual) death match. Plus, if you’re thinking of sharing your solo exploits on Twitch or YouTube, a gaming microphone will give your streams a more professional feel.

Looking to up your multiplayer game or start streaming on Twitch? Then the time’s right to invest in a premium gaming microphone. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone No name is bigger when it comes to gaming peripherals than Razer, and their microphone shows why. Not only does the company’s supercardioid mic offer pristine audio quality, it also includes built-in background noise reduction tech and a shock mount to make sure your voice is the only thing being transmitted. And, unlike so much of the brand’s other gear, this one isn’t adorned with a huge (and garish) snake logo. Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone: $78.99

2. FIFINE USB Microphone If you already have a gaming headset, then you might not be in a rush to grab a dedicated gaming microphone. In that case, FIFINE’s mic represents a perfect transitional product. It’s convenient to set up, easy to use and will offer a boost of clarity over your headset’s built-in microphone. And if you’re thinking of streaming on Twitch or YouTube, this device is more that up for the task. FIFINE USB Microphone: $67.99

3. Maono Podcast Microphone Maono’s microphone may be meant for podcasting, but it’s a good gaming or streaming mic too. That’s because it’s a straightforward device that will produce hi-fidelity audio with minimal fuss. But that’s not all—it also comes with a set of accessories, including a sturdy arm and a high-density sponge windscreen, which will allow you to turn your desk into your own personal recording studio. Maono Podcast Microphone: $79.99