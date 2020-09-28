The Best Gardening Boxes to Add Some Green to Your Home

One of the best ways to personalize a living space, whether it be a house or apartment, is with some plants. Unfortunately, this can be hard if you don’t have a front or back lawn to work with. That’s where a gardening box comes in, as it will allow you to add some much-needed flora to your patio or deck.

As the name suggests, a gardening box is basically a large planter. Usually rectangular and deep enough to hold a heap of soil, it gives you space to put down not just one or two plants, but a whole mess of them. Because of this, your main concern when picking out a box is going to be the size. Do you want space for a few plants, or for a whole mini garden? You’ll then want to take into consideration how the container blends into the space, the material it’s made out of, as well as some more functional concerns like drainage.

If you find yourself wishing you had more plants around the house, then now is a good time to invest in a top-level gardening box. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Foreman Garden Bed Planter Box Kit No planter has ever won a beauty contest. After all, the thing that usually catches your eye about them is the plants that they hold. But Foreman’s gardening box, which is available in a number of wood finishes, is actually pretty sleek. The design ensures that it will fit in any space, no matter how old or new your home. And the waterproof planter is wider than some of the other options on the list, giving your inner landscape architect plenty of room to work. Foreman Garden Bed Planter Box Kit: $233.00

2. Keter Easy Raised Garden Bed Keter’s gardening box may look dull, but it makes up for that by being excellent in nearly every other way. Whether you want to add some green to the patio of your house or to the balcony of your apartment, this planter is up for the task. The most noteworthy aspect of this box, though, is an easy-to-read water gauge that will help ensure your plants are always properly hydrated. This feature, along with a drainage system and water reservoir, will make watering your plants a breeze.

3. Yaheetech Raised Garden Bed The nice thing about a garden box is that they don’t need to be fancy or high-tech. Sure, some may have some features that make gardening a little easier, but they all serve the same basic purpose. If you’re looking for a no-frills box, or just want to try one out and aren’t ready to commit to a more full-featured option, Yaheetech has you covered. The brand’s wooden planter is simple to set up and easy to use—and sometimes that’s all you need. Yaheetech Raised Garden Bed: $89.99