The Best Garlic Presses to Infuse Your Cooking With Flavor

Garlic is probably something you’ve always got in your pantry, on hand for whenever you need to add flavor to a dish (or just slather on a slice of hot, buttery bread). Peeling and mincing garlic cloves at home, though, can be a tricky enterprise—particularly if you don’t have the right tools—so skip the sharp knives and opt instead for the convenience of a garlic press.

Also referred to as a crusher, these handy utensils are typically made of stainless steel and employ a method similar to that of a nutcracker, with the garlic clove placed into a canister, then pushed through a grid of small holes. Many chefs say using a press over mincing helps release more of the clove’s flavor and cuts down on the bitterness, as the internal stem gets removed. Even better, using a sturdy press allows you to skip the peeling process, as the skin gets captured by the tool.

Whether you’re looking for touches like no-grip handles, larger chambers or a sleek, European style, these four garlic presses available on Amazon will have you adding flavor to your cooking in no time.

1. Kuhn Rikon Epicurean Garlic Press Feel like a pro with this sleek, Swiss-made press that’s so efficient, it almost does the kitchen prep for you. Kuhn Rikon has been making innovative cookware since 1926, and you’ll find evidence of that expertise here in touches like the beveled holes of the press, which cut the cloves without bruising them to better preserve the flavor. The arched, ergonomic design of the handles allow you to crush the garlic using sixty-percent less effort, while the stainless steel sieve swings out on a hinge for easy cleaning. The tool is dishwasher safe, but—as with any prized item—hand-washing and air-drying is recommended. Kuhn Rikon Epicurean Garlic Press: $39.99

2. Alpha Grillers Garlic Press Made of sturdy materials like premium stainless steel and tough silicone, this long-lasting, rust-free model from Alpha Grillers handles more than just your garlic needs. Use it to both mince and crush unpeeled garlic in the larger-than-normal chamber, or use the included roller to quickly peel cloves for slicing. Flip out the chamber for easy cleaning with the included brush, give it a rinse, then put the tool to use crushing ginger or nuts. Add to that its convenient design and dishwasher safety, and you’ve got a go-to tool that tackles more than its name implies. Alpha Grillers Garlic Press: $9.97

3. OXO Good Grips Soft-Handles Garlic Press Comfort, ease and an eye-catching design are at the core of the OXO brand, and this hassle-free garlic press checks all those boxes. Now with an improved construction, the tool features a large-capacity chamber and cushy, soft-grip handles that are slightly arched to absorb pressure—which helps you squeeze your seasoning with minimal effort. When dinner’s ready, throw the tool in the dishwasher, or just flip the handles open to clean it in the sink. OXO Good Grips Soft-Handles Garlic Press: $16.99